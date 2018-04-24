All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 17 2019 at 9:45 AM

225 Harrison St

225 S Harrison St · No Longer Available
Location

225 S Harrison St, Denver, CO 80209
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Im currently looking for a subletter to fill my loft apartment in Cherry Creek!

Flexible with the move-in date (preferably early October) but the lease is up 7/21/20 but can go month to month after for a fee.

Open to discussing leaving it furnished. Please email me for a tour!

1 bedroom, 1 bath and a huge den that can be a full-size bedroom. TWO story ceilings and huge windows with lots of natural sunlight.

The unit is 1107sqft with stainless steel appliances, stone counters, laminate floors on main floor, washer/dryer in unit, pet-friendly and underground parking is included. Utilities not included.

The building also offers a gym, two game rooms, free coffee bar, community office space, rooftop deck with grills and a pool with an all year hot tub!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Harrison St have any available units?
225 Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Harrison St have?
Some of 225 Harrison St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
225 Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Harrison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Harrison St is pet friendly.
Does 225 Harrison St offer parking?
Yes, 225 Harrison St offers parking.
Does 225 Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 Harrison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Harrison St have a pool?
Yes, 225 Harrison St has a pool.
Does 225 Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 225 Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Harrison St does not have units with dishwashers.
