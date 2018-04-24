225 Harrison St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar gym game room parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Im currently looking for a subletter to fill my loft apartment in Cherry Creek!



Flexible with the move-in date (preferably early October) but the lease is up 7/21/20 but can go month to month after for a fee.



Open to discussing leaving it furnished. Please email me for a tour!



1 bedroom, 1 bath and a huge den that can be a full-size bedroom. TWO story ceilings and huge windows with lots of natural sunlight.



The unit is 1107sqft with stainless steel appliances, stone counters, laminate floors on main floor, washer/dryer in unit, pet-friendly and underground parking is included. Utilities not included.



The building also offers a gym, two game rooms, free coffee bar, community office space, rooftop deck with grills and a pool with an all year hot tub!!