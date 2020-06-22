2246 Ulster Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets playground

Stapleton Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Desirable Stapleton And This 2 Story, 3 Bedroom Home With 2.5 Baths. Home Is Freshly Painted And Professionally Cleaned. Ready For Immediate Move In. Open Floor Plan With Large Living Room, Dining Room & Upgraded Kitchen. All Appliances Included. Large Upstairs Master With Walk In Closet & 5 Piece Private Bathroom. 2 Secondary Bedrooms Share Hallway Bathroom. Upstairs Laundry Room With Included Washer & Dryer. 2 Car Attached Garage & Side yard. Playground Within Easy Walking Distance. Sorry, No Pets Allowed.



Home Is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee – this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



No Pets Allowed



