Denver, CO
2246 Ulster Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2246 Ulster Street

2246 Ulster Street · (303) 506-9633
Location

2246 Ulster Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2246 Ulster Street · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1854 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Stapleton Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Desirable Stapleton And This 2 Story, 3 Bedroom Home With 2.5 Baths. Home Is Freshly Painted And Professionally Cleaned. Ready For Immediate Move In. Open Floor Plan With Large Living Room, Dining Room & Upgraded Kitchen. All Appliances Included. Large Upstairs Master With Walk In Closet & 5 Piece Private Bathroom. 2 Secondary Bedrooms Share Hallway Bathroom. Upstairs Laundry Room With Included Washer & Dryer. 2 Car Attached Garage & Side yard. Playground Within Easy Walking Distance. Sorry, No Pets Allowed.

Home Is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee – this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2246 Ulster Street have any available units?
2246 Ulster Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2246 Ulster Street have?
Some of 2246 Ulster Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2246 Ulster Street currently offering any rent specials?
2246 Ulster Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2246 Ulster Street pet-friendly?
No, 2246 Ulster Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2246 Ulster Street offer parking?
Yes, 2246 Ulster Street does offer parking.
Does 2246 Ulster Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2246 Ulster Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2246 Ulster Street have a pool?
No, 2246 Ulster Street does not have a pool.
Does 2246 Ulster Street have accessible units?
No, 2246 Ulster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2246 Ulster Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2246 Ulster Street does not have units with dishwashers.
