2243 West 32nd Avenue

This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome is complete with 1,350 square feet of living space!



This townhome has a great living room with beautiful hard wood floors, dining room, a main floor bath, central air conditioning, a washer and dryer in the unit, a gas fireplace, and walk-in closets. The kitchen is complete with beautiful granite countertops, an island, and all appliances. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado while relaxing on the balcony.



Parking for the property is a 2 car garage. Located near West 32nd Avenue and Zuni Street, I-25, and is also close to downtown entertainment, shopping, and dining.



2 pets 40 pounds or less are welcome upon a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



