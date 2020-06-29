All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:30 PM

2243 West 32nd Avenue

2243 West 32nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2243 West 32nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome is complete with 1,350 square feet of living space!

This townhome has a great living room with beautiful hard wood floors, dining room, a main floor bath, central air conditioning, a washer and dryer in the unit, a gas fireplace, and walk-in closets. The kitchen is complete with beautiful granite countertops, an island, and all appliances. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado while relaxing on the balcony.

Parking for the property is a 2 car garage. Located near West 32nd Avenue and Zuni Street, I-25, and is also close to downtown entertainment, shopping, and dining.

2 pets 40 pounds or less are welcome upon a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2243 West 32nd Avenue have any available units?
2243 West 32nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2243 West 32nd Avenue have?
Some of 2243 West 32nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2243 West 32nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2243 West 32nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2243 West 32nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2243 West 32nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2243 West 32nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2243 West 32nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 2243 West 32nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2243 West 32nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2243 West 32nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 2243 West 32nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2243 West 32nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2243 West 32nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2243 West 32nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2243 West 32nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

