2240 S. Emerson Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

2240 S. Emerson Street

2240 South Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2240 South Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 3BR 2BTH in Platt Park!!! - *VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS AVAILABLE*
Beautiful 3br/2bth house available in prime DU/Harvard Gulch location! Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, a full bath, large living room with great natural light, and a spacious and open kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. The downstairs has one large bedroom with great natural light and a large amount of closet space. There is also a separate den area, office/extra room, laundry and a full bath downstairs. Additional features include a garden, sprinkler system, Swamp Cooler, ceiling fans. New Carpet and Paint throughout entire home!! The property has a spacious fenced in backyard with a covered patio that opens off of the kitchen. Located next to Harvard Gulch Park and blocks from DU, feel free to walk to everythingincluding Wash Park, South Pearl, and SOBO!

Call TODAY for more information!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado owned and licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE2107839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 S. Emerson Street have any available units?
2240 S. Emerson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2240 S. Emerson Street have?
Some of 2240 S. Emerson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 S. Emerson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2240 S. Emerson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 S. Emerson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2240 S. Emerson Street is pet friendly.
Does 2240 S. Emerson Street offer parking?
Yes, 2240 S. Emerson Street offers parking.
Does 2240 S. Emerson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2240 S. Emerson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 S. Emerson Street have a pool?
No, 2240 S. Emerson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2240 S. Emerson Street have accessible units?
No, 2240 S. Emerson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 S. Emerson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2240 S. Emerson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

