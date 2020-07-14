2240 North Clay Street Unit 409

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months PLUS 50% off on your first month's full rent when you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.



Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!



Fantastic, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo property rental in River Clay in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.



With a polished hardwood floor, contemporary design, painted accent walls, this unit has a lovely interior. A stunning kitchen with an island counter, granite countertops, ample cabinets and drawers, and ready-to-use stainless-steel appliances. The comfortable bedroom has carpet floors and a stylish accent wall. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized A/C and forced-air heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a secured entrance,relaxing balcony furnished with patio furniture and a barbecue grill, and access to a full gym.



Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

Unfurnished but open to being furnished.



Detached garage, parking available for an extra $98/month.



Pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



Nearby Parks: Jefferson Park Place, Gates Crescent Park, Hallack Park, and Viking Park.



The property’s Walkscore is 81/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.



