Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2240 North Clay Street Unit 409

2240 Clay Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Denver
Jefferson Park
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2240 Clay Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,999

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months PLUS 50% off on your first month's full rent when you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

Fantastic, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo property rental in River Clay in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

With a polished hardwood floor, contemporary design, painted accent walls, this unit has a lovely interior. A stunning kitchen with an island counter, granite countertops, ample cabinets and drawers, and ready-to-use stainless-steel appliances. The comfortable bedroom has carpet floors and a stylish accent wall. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized A/C and forced-air heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a secured entrance,relaxing balcony furnished with patio furniture and a barbecue grill, and access to a full gym.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Unfurnished but open to being furnished.

Detached garage, parking available for an extra $98/month.

Pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby Parks: Jefferson Park Place, Gates Crescent Park, Hallack Park, and Viking Park.

The property’s Walkscore is 81/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.

(RLNE5882105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 North Clay Street Unit 409 have any available units?
2240 North Clay Street Unit 409 has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2240 North Clay Street Unit 409 have?
Some of 2240 North Clay Street Unit 409's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 North Clay Street Unit 409 currently offering any rent specials?
2240 North Clay Street Unit 409 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 North Clay Street Unit 409 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2240 North Clay Street Unit 409 is pet friendly.
Does 2240 North Clay Street Unit 409 offer parking?
Yes, 2240 North Clay Street Unit 409 offers parking.
Does 2240 North Clay Street Unit 409 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2240 North Clay Street Unit 409 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 North Clay Street Unit 409 have a pool?
No, 2240 North Clay Street Unit 409 does not have a pool.
Does 2240 North Clay Street Unit 409 have accessible units?
No, 2240 North Clay Street Unit 409 does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 North Clay Street Unit 409 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2240 North Clay Street Unit 409 has units with dishwashers.
