All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2240 Clay St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2240 Clay St
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:46 AM

2240 Clay St

2240 North Clay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Jefferson Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2240 North Clay Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo features a 5-piece master bath, a dedicated storage space, a reserved garage parking space, and the guest bedroom features its own private balcony.
The open kitchen and living area sports a wonderful view of the Denver skyline. Mackinzie?s Cocktails & Wine is located on the ground floor of the same building, and the Briar Common Brewery and Eatery, as well as Jefferson Park, are right across the street.
The building amenities include a wonderfully maintained fitness room, bicycle maintenance room, and 24-hour secured entry.

Availability: July 1st
Rent: $2495/month
Security deposit: $3000
Utilities: water, sewer, and trash are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.

Address: 2240 Clay St, Denver, CO 80211
Bedroom: 2
Bathroom: 2
Approximately 1202 sq. ft.
Laundry: washer and dryer in unit
* Absolutely no smoking of any kind.
* Pets: Must be approved, and will be subject to additional security deposit.

Offered by Front Range Capital Realty
Please text inquiries to 720-319-1042, or reply to this posting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 Clay St have any available units?
2240 Clay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2240 Clay St have?
Some of 2240 Clay St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 Clay St currently offering any rent specials?
2240 Clay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 Clay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2240 Clay St is pet friendly.
Does 2240 Clay St offer parking?
Yes, 2240 Clay St offers parking.
Does 2240 Clay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2240 Clay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 Clay St have a pool?
No, 2240 Clay St does not have a pool.
Does 2240 Clay St have accessible units?
No, 2240 Clay St does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 Clay St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2240 Clay St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St
Denver, CO 80202
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University