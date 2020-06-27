Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo features a 5-piece master bath, a dedicated storage space, a reserved garage parking space, and the guest bedroom features its own private balcony.

The open kitchen and living area sports a wonderful view of the Denver skyline. Mackinzie?s Cocktails & Wine is located on the ground floor of the same building, and the Briar Common Brewery and Eatery, as well as Jefferson Park, are right across the street.

The building amenities include a wonderfully maintained fitness room, bicycle maintenance room, and 24-hour secured entry.



Availability: July 1st

Rent: $2495/month

Security deposit: $3000

Utilities: water, sewer, and trash are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.



Address: 2240 Clay St, Denver, CO 80211

Bedroom: 2

Bathroom: 2

Approximately 1202 sq. ft.

Laundry: washer and dryer in unit

* Absolutely no smoking of any kind.

* Pets: Must be approved, and will be subject to additional security deposit.



Offered by Front Range Capital Realty

Please text inquiries to 720-319-1042, or reply to this posting.