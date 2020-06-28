2230 Valentia Street

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath Townhome in Stapleton!
AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Immediately!
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Opportunity to live in Stapleton near, shops, restaurants and activities
* 2 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms
* Spacious Livingroom
* Private patio
* Fireplace
* Central A/C
* Attached 1-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: HOA
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: N/A
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $60-$80 per month
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.