2230 Valentia Street
Last updated August 16 2019 at 8:42 PM

2230 Valentia Street

2230 Valentia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2230 Valentia Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath Townhome in Stapleton!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Immediately!
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Opportunity to live in Stapleton near, shops, restaurants and activities
* 2 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms
* Spacious Livingroom
* Private patio
* Fireplace
* Central A/C
* Attached 1-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: HOA
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: N/A
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $60-$80 per month

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 Valentia Street have any available units?
2230 Valentia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 Valentia Street have?
Some of 2230 Valentia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 Valentia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2230 Valentia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 Valentia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2230 Valentia Street is pet friendly.
Does 2230 Valentia Street offer parking?
Yes, 2230 Valentia Street offers parking.
Does 2230 Valentia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2230 Valentia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 Valentia Street have a pool?
No, 2230 Valentia Street does not have a pool.
Does 2230 Valentia Street have accessible units?
No, 2230 Valentia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 Valentia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2230 Valentia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
