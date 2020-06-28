2230 Valentia Street

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath Townhome in Stapleton!



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Immediately!

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Opportunity to live in Stapleton near, shops, restaurants and activities

* 2 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms

* Spacious Livingroom

* Private patio

* Fireplace

* Central A/C

* Attached 1-car garage

* Washer & Dryer included



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: HOA

YARD: N/A

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: N/A

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $60-$80 per month



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.