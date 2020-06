Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated fire pit

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

The condo is gorgeous inside and very recently fully remodeled. Youll love this place because of the location very close to downtown, and the coziness. Its great for couples, solo adventurers, business travelers and small families (kids). This is a one-bedroom unit with a big fold-out queen-size couch in the living room. Full kitchen, washer/dryer, and a relaxing back patio with fire pit