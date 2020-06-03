All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2220 W. 31st Ave Denver CO 80211

Location

2220 W 31st Ave, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of the City. Stroll out your front door to dozens of acclaimed restaurants and bars in the Lower Denver Highlands neighborhood. Easy access to public transportation, or walk / bike over the pedestrian bridge directly into Downtown Denver / Union Station.

The home provides an incredible combination of classic 1890's architectural charm and modern finishes and comforts. Light streams through the brand new large windows and off the refinished original hardwood floors, lighting up the open kitchen and dining room floorplan. Huge master suite on second floor is equal to nearly the entire footprint of the home! A one-of-a-kind rental home in Denver's Highlands Neighborhood.
Lower Highlands Single Family Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 W. 31st Ave Denver CO 80211 have any available units?
2220 W. 31st Ave Denver CO 80211 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 W. 31st Ave Denver CO 80211 have?
Some of 2220 W. 31st Ave Denver CO 80211's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly.
Is 2220 W. 31st Ave Denver CO 80211 currently offering any rent specials?
2220 W. 31st Ave Denver CO 80211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 W. 31st Ave Denver CO 80211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2220 W. 31st Ave Denver CO 80211 is pet friendly.
Does 2220 W. 31st Ave Denver CO 80211 offer parking?
Yes, 2220 W. 31st Ave Denver CO 80211 offers parking.
Does 2220 W. 31st Ave Denver CO 80211 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 W. 31st Ave Denver CO 80211 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 W. 31st Ave Denver CO 80211 have a pool?
No, 2220 W. 31st Ave Denver CO 80211 does not have a pool.
Does 2220 W. 31st Ave Denver CO 80211 have accessible units?
No, 2220 W. 31st Ave Denver CO 80211 does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 W. 31st Ave Denver CO 80211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 W. 31st Ave Denver CO 80211 does not have units with dishwashers.
