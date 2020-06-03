2220 W 31st Ave, Denver, CO 80211

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Gorgeous fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of the City. Stroll out your front door to dozens of acclaimed restaurants and bars in the Lower Denver Highlands neighborhood. Easy access to public transportation, or walk / bike over the pedestrian bridge directly into Downtown Denver / Union Station.



The home provides an incredible combination of classic 1890's architectural charm and modern finishes and comforts. Light streams through the brand new large windows and off the refinished original hardwood floors, lighting up the open kitchen and dining room floorplan. Huge master suite on second floor is equal to nearly the entire footprint of the home! A one-of-a-kind rental home in Denver's Highlands Neighborhood.

Lower Highlands Single Family Home