2220 Uinta St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7e4f97807c ---- Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with almost 1800 sq ft of living space located in the South End Neighborhood of Stapleton. New Carpet!! Main level has beautiful cherry hardwood floors throughout, 9? ceilings and a gas fireplace in the Great Room. Spacious Kitchen with upgraded cabinets, great counter space with granite tile, 5 burner gas range, stainless appliances and island/breakfast bar. Also features a built-in office nook. Main Floor Master Suite with 5 piece Master Bathroom, walk-in closet and access to side porch and yard. 2 spacious Bedrooms and full Bath are located on Upper Level. Full unfinished Basement perfect for storage, play area or work out room. 2 car attached Garage; Central Air; Fenced & landscaped side yard and two spacious porches; Washer/Dryer. Ideal location blocks Greenway Park with Walking Path & Bike Trails, Songbird Park/Playground, Aviator Pool, Dog Park, Tennis Courts and Business on Central Park. Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center, Central Park Rec Center, 80 Acre Central Park, the other five Community Pools, Westerly Creek Greenbelt, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center and Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/DSST/DSA schools. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available July 30th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools