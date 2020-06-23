All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2218 Ulster St

2218 North Ulster Street · No Longer Available
Location

2218 North Ulster Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful house in the heart of Stapleton, Denver's old airport converted to hip urban development. The community includes a vibrant mix of homes, shopping, and walkable communal spaces, including parks, pools, trails, and open space. Great community for entertainment with bars, restaurants, all within walking distance. Endless neighborhood activities including movies, concerts, and neighborhood events for the whole family. Commutes are easy with access to public transportation including bus or light rail and easy access via I70 to downtown or the airport.

This home is nicely appointed in and out. Enjoy the open floor plan with lots of windows and natural light. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. Nicely appointed great room with hardwoods and newer carpeting. 2 car attached garage for additional space. Enjoy summer evenings on the wrap around porch and fenced yard. There is a small park adjacent to the home. Easy, low maintenance living with all landscaping and snow removal covered by the HOA. Low monthly utility bills due to the addition of solar panels on the roof.

Dogs ok, $300 one-time pet fee. No additional deposit or pet rent. No Cats, no smoking. Prefer 18-month lease.

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/2218-ulster-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 Ulster St have any available units?
2218 Ulster St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2218 Ulster St have?
Some of 2218 Ulster St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 Ulster St currently offering any rent specials?
2218 Ulster St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 Ulster St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2218 Ulster St is pet friendly.
Does 2218 Ulster St offer parking?
Yes, 2218 Ulster St does offer parking.
Does 2218 Ulster St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2218 Ulster St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 Ulster St have a pool?
Yes, 2218 Ulster St has a pool.
Does 2218 Ulster St have accessible units?
No, 2218 Ulster St does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 Ulster St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2218 Ulster St does not have units with dishwashers.
