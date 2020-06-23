Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful house in the heart of Stapleton, Denver's old airport converted to hip urban development. The community includes a vibrant mix of homes, shopping, and walkable communal spaces, including parks, pools, trails, and open space. Great community for entertainment with bars, restaurants, all within walking distance. Endless neighborhood activities including movies, concerts, and neighborhood events for the whole family. Commutes are easy with access to public transportation including bus or light rail and easy access via I70 to downtown or the airport.



This home is nicely appointed in and out. Enjoy the open floor plan with lots of windows and natural light. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. Nicely appointed great room with hardwoods and newer carpeting. 2 car attached garage for additional space. Enjoy summer evenings on the wrap around porch and fenced yard. There is a small park adjacent to the home. Easy, low maintenance living with all landscaping and snow removal covered by the HOA. Low monthly utility bills due to the addition of solar panels on the roof.



Dogs ok, $300 one-time pet fee. No additional deposit or pet rent. No Cats, no smoking. Prefer 18-month lease.



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/2218-ulster-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.