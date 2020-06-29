All apartments in Denver
2208 South Grant Street
2208 South Grant Street

2208 South Grant Street
Location

2208 South Grant Street, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 03/01/20 Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick bungalow in Platt Park.
Centrally located near DU and all the restaurants on South Pearl. Original hardwood floors, large front porch, and a massive brick back patio is great for entertaining. Fenced in backyard on a double lot and 2 & 1/2 car garage. Finished basement with 3rd bedroom and 2nd bath. Cats and dogs permitted with $400 additional deposit per pet. 12-month lease. No smoking. Utilities not included.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2208-s-grant-st-denver-co-80210-usa/417a51ab-82f1-44fe-b28d-15738e09e677

(RLNE5496968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 South Grant Street have any available units?
2208 South Grant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 South Grant Street have?
Some of 2208 South Grant Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 South Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
2208 South Grant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 South Grant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 South Grant Street is pet friendly.
Does 2208 South Grant Street offer parking?
Yes, 2208 South Grant Street offers parking.
Does 2208 South Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2208 South Grant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 South Grant Street have a pool?
No, 2208 South Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 2208 South Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 2208 South Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 South Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 South Grant Street has units with dishwashers.
