2208 South Grant Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 03/01/20 Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick bungalow in Platt Park.

Centrally located near DU and all the restaurants on South Pearl. Original hardwood floors, large front porch, and a massive brick back patio is great for entertaining. Fenced in backyard on a double lot and 2 & 1/2 car garage. Finished basement with 3rd bedroom and 2nd bath. Cats and dogs permitted with $400 additional deposit per pet. 12-month lease. No smoking. Utilities not included.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2208-s-grant-st-denver-co-80210-usa/417a51ab-82f1-44fe-b28d-15738e09e677



(RLNE5496968)