2208 E 17th Ave

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e46d32a01c ---- Spacious one-bedroom garden level apartment in an awesome location with wifi!! ULTRA-FAST WIRELESS INTERNET PROVIDED BY ALPHA WiFi! STREAM MOVIES AND MORE! Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Leasing 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com -Less than 2 Blocks from Denver City Park! -Lots of Storage! -SURF THE INTERNET OR PLAY YOUR FAVORITE GAME WITH OUR ULTRA-FAST FREE WIFI! 12-Month Lease $1,000 Rent $60 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, wastewater discharge, heat. Tenant billed independently for metered electricity and gas use.) $15 High-speed WiFi. $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) One time Pet Fee: Cats: $100 Dogs: $150 Monthly Pet Rent: Cats: $30 Dogs: $40 QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Vintage Charm! Near Denver City Park! Spacious 1 Bedroom! Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Leasing 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com Thank you very much for your time and interest! CALL US NOW! WE ARE WAITING TO SHOW YOU YOUR NEXT HOME! :) 303-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *