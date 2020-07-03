All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2208 E 17th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2208 E 17th Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

2208 E 17th Ave

2208 East 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
City Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2208 East 17th Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
City Park West

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e46d32a01c ---- Spacious one-bedroom garden level apartment in an awesome location with wifi!! ULTRA-FAST WIRELESS INTERNET PROVIDED BY ALPHA WiFi! STREAM MOVIES AND MORE! Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Leasing 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com -Less than 2 Blocks from Denver City Park! -Lots of Storage! -SURF THE INTERNET OR PLAY YOUR FAVORITE GAME WITH OUR ULTRA-FAST FREE WIFI! 12-Month Lease $1,000 Rent $60 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, wastewater discharge, heat. Tenant billed independently for metered electricity and gas use.) $15 High-speed WiFi. $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) One time Pet Fee: Cats: $100 Dogs: $150 Monthly Pet Rent: Cats: $30 Dogs: $40 QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Vintage Charm! Near Denver City Park! Spacious 1 Bedroom! Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Leasing 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com Thank you very much for your time and interest! CALL US NOW! WE ARE WAITING TO SHOW YOU YOUR NEXT HOME! :) 303-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 E 17th Ave have any available units?
2208 E 17th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2208 E 17th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2208 E 17th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 E 17th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 E 17th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2208 E 17th Ave offer parking?
No, 2208 E 17th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2208 E 17th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 E 17th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 E 17th Ave have a pool?
No, 2208 E 17th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2208 E 17th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2208 E 17th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 E 17th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 E 17th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 E 17th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2208 E 17th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
East Evans
2375 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Lugano At Cherry Creek Luxury Apartments
9601 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University