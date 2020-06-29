All apartments in Denver
2200 S University Blvd Apt 206

2200 South University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2200 South University Boulevard, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Available now! Beautiful apartment across the street from Denver University's campus. Surrounded by endless restaurants, bars, and entertainment! Enjoy a hockey game at the Magnis Arena, or grab a beer at a local brewery and do some shopping on South Pearl St. Cherry Creek shopping district, Washington Park, and downtown Denver are all easily accessible from this location.

This two bed two bath apartment also has a detached parking garage and a storage unit. Water and trash included in rent!!

Qualifications and Application Process: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property, no evictions or criminal records, credit score typcially >650, combined gross monthly income at least three times monthly rent with income verified. Application fee is $18 per adult.

Application can be found at: https://www.trgdenver.com/rental-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 S University Blvd Apt 206 have any available units?
2200 S University Blvd Apt 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 S University Blvd Apt 206 have?
Some of 2200 S University Blvd Apt 206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 S University Blvd Apt 206 currently offering any rent specials?
2200 S University Blvd Apt 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 S University Blvd Apt 206 pet-friendly?
No, 2200 S University Blvd Apt 206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2200 S University Blvd Apt 206 offer parking?
Yes, 2200 S University Blvd Apt 206 offers parking.
Does 2200 S University Blvd Apt 206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2200 S University Blvd Apt 206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 S University Blvd Apt 206 have a pool?
No, 2200 S University Blvd Apt 206 does not have a pool.
Does 2200 S University Blvd Apt 206 have accessible units?
No, 2200 S University Blvd Apt 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 S University Blvd Apt 206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 S University Blvd Apt 206 has units with dishwashers.
