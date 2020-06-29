2200 S University Blvd Apt 206

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Available now! Beautiful apartment across the street from Denver University's campus. Surrounded by endless restaurants, bars, and entertainment! Enjoy a hockey game at the Magnis Arena, or grab a beer at a local brewery and do some shopping on South Pearl St. Cherry Creek shopping district, Washington Park, and downtown Denver are all easily accessible from this location.



This two bed two bath apartment also has a detached parking garage and a storage unit. Water and trash included in rent!!



Qualifications and Application Process: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property, no evictions or criminal records, credit score typcially >650, combined gross monthly income at least three times monthly rent with income verified. Application fee is $18 per adult.



Application can be found at: https://www.trgdenver.com/rental-application