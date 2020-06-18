All apartments in Denver
2180 South Bannock Street

2180 South Bannock Street · No Longer Available
Location

2180 South Bannock Street, Denver, CO 80223
Overland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2180 South Bannock Street Available 07/15/20 Great Two Bedroom Home in a Great Location near DU - Available July 15th, 2020! - Come check out this awesome property located walking distance from University of Denver. This home features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, and 783 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan and includes all the major appliances, tile flooring, and many cabinets for storage. The living room is complete with beautiful hardwood floors and a decorative fireplace. Outside you can enjoy some time with your furry friend in the spacious, fully fenced backyard, or dine outdoors from the wood deck. The location of this home is unbeatable with Wash Park, University of Denver, South Pearl Street, and countless shops and restaurants just a short walk or bike ride away. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to Santa Fe. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!

Pets: Yes
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: decorative fireplace
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: On-Street Parking
School District: Englewood

Property will be vacant June 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to rehab our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE months rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First months prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE5828576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2180 South Bannock Street have any available units?
2180 South Bannock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2180 South Bannock Street have?
Some of 2180 South Bannock Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2180 South Bannock Street currently offering any rent specials?
2180 South Bannock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2180 South Bannock Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2180 South Bannock Street is pet friendly.
Does 2180 South Bannock Street offer parking?
Yes, 2180 South Bannock Street offers parking.
Does 2180 South Bannock Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2180 South Bannock Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2180 South Bannock Street have a pool?
No, 2180 South Bannock Street does not have a pool.
Does 2180 South Bannock Street have accessible units?
No, 2180 South Bannock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2180 South Bannock Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2180 South Bannock Street has units with dishwashers.

