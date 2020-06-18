Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2180 South Bannock Street Available 07/15/20 Great Two Bedroom Home in a Great Location near DU - Available July 15th, 2020! - Come check out this awesome property located walking distance from University of Denver. This home features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, and 783 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan and includes all the major appliances, tile flooring, and many cabinets for storage. The living room is complete with beautiful hardwood floors and a decorative fireplace. Outside you can enjoy some time with your furry friend in the spacious, fully fenced backyard, or dine outdoors from the wood deck. The location of this home is unbeatable with Wash Park, University of Denver, South Pearl Street, and countless shops and restaurants just a short walk or bike ride away. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to Santa Fe. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!



Pets: Yes

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: decorative fireplace

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: On-Street Parking

School District: Englewood



Property will be vacant June 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to rehab our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE months rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First months prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



(RLNE5828576)