215 South Washington Street

Amenities
2 bed 1 bath duplex available in West Wash Park! Residents will enjoy: Partially-Fenced Backyard, Full-sized Washer and Dryer included, 1-car detached garage (off alley), Hardwood Floors, Wood-Burning Fireplace in Living Room, Refurbished Vintage Light Fixtures, Large Kitchen with TONS of pantry space, Vaulted ceilings, Unfinished basement for extra storage space, Two similarly-sized bedrooms on main level separated by large bathroom with skylight. Resident is responsible for gas/electric plus an additional $35 monthly utilities fee. Pets negotiable with $250 pet deposit and $35 a month pet rent
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.