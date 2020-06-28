All apartments in Denver
215 South Washington Street

215 South Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

215 South Washington Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bed 1 bath duplex available in West Wash Park! Residents will enjoy: Partially-Fenced Backyard, Full-sized Washer and Dryer included, 1-car detached garage (off alley), Hardwood Floors, Wood-Burning Fireplace in Living Room, Refurbished Vintage Light Fixtures, Large Kitchen with TONS of pantry space, Vaulted ceilings, Unfinished basement for extra storage space, Two similarly-sized bedrooms on main level separated by large bathroom with skylight. Resident is responsible for gas/electric plus an additional $35 monthly utilities fee. Pets negotiable with $250 pet deposit and $35 a month pet rent

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

