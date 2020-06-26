2128 Federal Blvd

All apartments in Denver
Location

2128 Federal Boulevard, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
online portal
tennis court
Unique Jefferson Park Remodel 3 Bed/2 Bath with Garage - Available for a flexible lease.

This beautifully updated home has wonderful amenities and is in a great location. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator with a water dispenser and icemaker, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and a smooth top range. The living room and dining area have the original, stunning hardwood floors and large windows to let in lots of light. The two fully remodeled bathrooms feature granite counters, modern tile, and glass shower doors. The 400 sq.ft. master bedroom is upstairs and has a skylight and walk-in closet. The fully finished basement has a laundry room with a washer and dryer and also offers an additional storage room or office. This property has no centralized cooling system.

Close to Downtown, the Denver Aquarium, Elitch Gardens, Mile High Stadium, Sloans Lake, and just a few blocks from a beautiful park with trails, tennis courts, and a playground. There is quick and easy access to I-25.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. *Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements)
*Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE4941653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 Federal Blvd have any available units?
2128 Federal Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2128 Federal Blvd have?
Some of 2128 Federal Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2128 Federal Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2128 Federal Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 Federal Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2128 Federal Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2128 Federal Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2128 Federal Blvd offers parking.
Does 2128 Federal Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2128 Federal Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 Federal Blvd have a pool?
No, 2128 Federal Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2128 Federal Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2128 Federal Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 Federal Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2128 Federal Blvd has units with dishwashers.
