2128 Federal Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage online portal tennis court

Unique Jefferson Park Remodel 3 Bed/2 Bath with Garage - Available for a flexible lease.



This beautifully updated home has wonderful amenities and is in a great location. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator with a water dispenser and icemaker, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and a smooth top range. The living room and dining area have the original, stunning hardwood floors and large windows to let in lots of light. The two fully remodeled bathrooms feature granite counters, modern tile, and glass shower doors. The 400 sq.ft. master bedroom is upstairs and has a skylight and walk-in closet. The fully finished basement has a laundry room with a washer and dryer and also offers an additional storage room or office. This property has no centralized cooling system.



Close to Downtown, the Denver Aquarium, Elitch Gardens, Mile High Stadium, Sloans Lake, and just a few blocks from a beautiful park with trails, tennis courts, and a playground. There is quick and easy access to I-25.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. *Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements)

*Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



Pioneer Property Management



4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033



RentMeDenver.com



(RLNE4941653)