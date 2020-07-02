All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

21187 E 42nd Ave

21187 East 42nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21187 East 42nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Clean house for rent! fenced backyard, large master bath. 3 Bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. 2 car garage. Small dogs are accepted. No smoking allowed. Sorry Section 8 is not accepted. Owner pays for trash. Tenant pays for water, gas, electric Garage Parking, Laundry in unit, No pets allowed. Great location!! Wonderful two story home with three bedrooms and 1.5 Bath. Great floor plan!! Attached two car garage and fenced yard! No Section 8! Apply today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21187 E 42nd Ave have any available units?
21187 E 42nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 21187 E 42nd Ave have?
Some of 21187 E 42nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21187 E 42nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21187 E 42nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21187 E 42nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 21187 E 42nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 21187 E 42nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 21187 E 42nd Ave offers parking.
Does 21187 E 42nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21187 E 42nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21187 E 42nd Ave have a pool?
No, 21187 E 42nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 21187 E 42nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 21187 E 42nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21187 E 42nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21187 E 42nd Ave has units with dishwashers.

