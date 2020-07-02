21187 E 42nd Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Clean house for rent! fenced backyard, large master bath. 3 Bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. 2 car garage. Small dogs are accepted. No smoking allowed. Sorry Section 8 is not accepted. Owner pays for trash. Tenant pays for water, gas, electric Garage Parking, Laundry in unit, No pets allowed. Great location!! Wonderful two story home with three bedrooms and 1.5 Bath. Great floor plan!! Attached two car garage and fenced yard! No Section 8! Apply today!

