Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

2112 Welton St

2112 Welton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2112 Welton Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
package receiving
Enjoy Denver Nightlife: One Bedroom in Five Points - Property Id: 247103

SPECIAL: Up to two month's FREE on Select units if move in up to 90 days after approval. Prime location between Benedict Fountain Park & Downtown, on the L Light Rail line.

Sleek sophistication that will impress even your most casual friends. Access to vibrant downtown nightlife along Five Points district.

Apartment Interiors:
Floor to ceiling windows all units
Two designer-inspired color schemes
Kitchens islands w/ custom pendant lighting
Sleek quartz countertops w/ Full tile backsplashes
Under-mount sinks with designer faucet hardware
Luxury vinyl plank flooring in living areas
Spa-style bathrooms + Expansive closet space
Smart thermostats & USB outlets

Community Features:
Social courtyard w/ swimming pool & spa
Co-working lounge, reservable + Beer garden
Gaming room & 24-hour fitness & training facility
17th-floor panoramic rooftop lounge
Pet grooming station + Bike tuning room
24-hour package acceptance + Electric vehicle charging
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247103
Property Id 247103

(RLNE5746166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Welton St have any available units?
2112 Welton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Welton St have?
Some of 2112 Welton St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Welton St currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Welton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Welton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 Welton St is pet friendly.
Does 2112 Welton St offer parking?
No, 2112 Welton St does not offer parking.
Does 2112 Welton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2112 Welton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Welton St have a pool?
Yes, 2112 Welton St has a pool.
Does 2112 Welton St have accessible units?
No, 2112 Welton St does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Welton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Welton St has units with dishwashers.

