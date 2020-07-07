2112 Welton St

Amenities

Enjoy Denver Nightlife: One Bedroom in Five Points - Property Id: 247103



SPECIAL: Up to two month's FREE on Select units if move in up to 90 days after approval. Prime location between Benedict Fountain Park & Downtown, on the L Light Rail line.



Sleek sophistication that will impress even your most casual friends. Access to vibrant downtown nightlife along Five Points district.



Apartment Interiors:

Floor to ceiling windows all units

Two designer-inspired color schemes

Kitchens islands w/ custom pendant lighting

Sleek quartz countertops w/ Full tile backsplashes

Under-mount sinks with designer faucet hardware

Luxury vinyl plank flooring in living areas

Spa-style bathrooms + Expansive closet space

Smart thermostats & USB outlets



Community Features:

Social courtyard w/ swimming pool & spa

Co-working lounge, reservable + Beer garden

Gaming room & 24-hour fitness & training facility

17th-floor panoramic rooftop lounge

Pet grooming station + Bike tuning room

24-hour package acceptance + Electric vehicle charging

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247103

Property Id 247103



(RLNE5746166)