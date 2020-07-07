2112 Welton St

Amenities
Enjoy Denver Nightlife: One Bedroom in Five Points - Property Id: 247103
SPECIAL: Up to two month's FREE on Select units if move in up to 90 days after approval. Prime location between Benedict Fountain Park & Downtown, on the L Light Rail line.
Sleek sophistication that will impress even your most casual friends. Access to vibrant downtown nightlife along Five Points district.
Apartment Interiors:
Floor to ceiling windows all units
Two designer-inspired color schemes
Kitchens islands w/ custom pendant lighting
Sleek quartz countertops w/ Full tile backsplashes
Under-mount sinks with designer faucet hardware
Luxury vinyl plank flooring in living areas
Spa-style bathrooms + Expansive closet space
Smart thermostats & USB outlets
Community Features:
Social courtyard w/ swimming pool & spa
Co-working lounge, reservable + Beer garden
Gaming room & 24-hour fitness & training facility
17th-floor panoramic rooftop lounge
Pet grooming station + Bike tuning room
24-hour package acceptance + Electric vehicle charging
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247103
