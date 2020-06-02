All apartments in Denver
2100 Franklin St., #4

2100 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

2100 Franklin Street, Denver, CO 80205
City Park West

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
online portal
Updated City Park West 1 Bedroom Condo - *1 Bedroom
*1 Bathroom
*650 sqft.
*Updated Kitchen w/ Tile Backsplash
*Granite Counters
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Gas stove
*Tile Floors in Kitchen and Bathroom
*Hardwood Floors
*Over-sized Soaking Tub
*Assigned Parking Spot
*Large Storage Unit
*Laundry On-Site
*Minutes to Downtown, City Park, Restaurants, and Entertainment

*Available Immediately!
*1 and 2 Year Lease Options

*FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available!

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48 hours notice.
*Water, sewer, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $50/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. *Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements)
*Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5440135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Franklin St., #4 have any available units?
2100 Franklin St., #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Franklin St., #4 have?
Some of 2100 Franklin St., #4's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Franklin St., #4 currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Franklin St., #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Franklin St., #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 Franklin St., #4 is pet friendly.
Does 2100 Franklin St., #4 offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Franklin St., #4 offers parking.
Does 2100 Franklin St., #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Franklin St., #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Franklin St., #4 have a pool?
No, 2100 Franklin St., #4 does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Franklin St., #4 have accessible units?
No, 2100 Franklin St., #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Franklin St., #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Franklin St., #4 has units with dishwashers.
