21 S. Sherman Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1 bed / 1 bath *6 Month Short Term Rental Only* - **SHORT TERM RENTAL THROUGH FEBRUARY 2020.**For an ideal life/work balance, this is the place for you. This rare opportunity in the coveted Speer/S. Broadway neighborhood is steps from all the hot restaurants/shops/nightlife on Broadway. Wash Park is just a short bike ride and the 0 bus line is one block away. Your two-story townhouse boasts a private entry that leads into a sisal-covered staircase. Upstairs is your bedroom, dining room, huge family room (which can easily turn into a spare bedroom for guests), French doors, double-pane windows, and fireplace. Large kitchen has tons of light. Out the back door is your deck that is great for entertaining or relaxing! You have access to a shared, private and well-kept yard. And don't worry about scraping your car on a cold day or finding a parking spot late at night, as you have your own private garage space (plus another shared spot in front). Hardwood floors and washer/dryer, too. Don't miss out.



This townhome is part of a house built in 1890. It has wood floors, a renovated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, classic radiator heating, newer carpeting on the stairs, a window AC unit, washer dryer, and and all the charm of an old Denver home. Private entry way large enough to store bikes and personal equipment. It has its own private balcony in the back, a princess balcony in the front and a shared fenced in backyard. It comes with its own parking space in a garage with place for storage.



water, sewer, trash included



(RLNE5090836)