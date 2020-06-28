All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:46 AM

21 S. Sherman Street

21 South Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

21 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 bed / 1 bath *6 Month Short Term Rental Only* - **SHORT TERM RENTAL THROUGH FEBRUARY 2020.**For an ideal life/work balance, this is the place for you. This rare opportunity in the coveted Speer/S. Broadway neighborhood is steps from all the hot restaurants/shops/nightlife on Broadway. Wash Park is just a short bike ride and the 0 bus line is one block away. Your two-story townhouse boasts a private entry that leads into a sisal-covered staircase. Upstairs is your bedroom, dining room, huge family room (which can easily turn into a spare bedroom for guests), French doors, double-pane windows, and fireplace. Large kitchen has tons of light. Out the back door is your deck that is great for entertaining or relaxing! You have access to a shared, private and well-kept yard. And don't worry about scraping your car on a cold day or finding a parking spot late at night, as you have your own private garage space (plus another shared spot in front). Hardwood floors and washer/dryer, too. Don't miss out.

This townhome is part of a house built in 1890. It has wood floors, a renovated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, classic radiator heating, newer carpeting on the stairs, a window AC unit, washer dryer, and and all the charm of an old Denver home. Private entry way large enough to store bikes and personal equipment. It has its own private balcony in the back, a princess balcony in the front and a shared fenced in backyard. It comes with its own parking space in a garage with place for storage.

water, sewer, trash included

(RLNE5090836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 S. Sherman Street have any available units?
21 S. Sherman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 S. Sherman Street have?
Some of 21 S. Sherman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 S. Sherman Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 S. Sherman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 S. Sherman Street pet-friendly?
No, 21 S. Sherman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 21 S. Sherman Street offer parking?
Yes, 21 S. Sherman Street offers parking.
Does 21 S. Sherman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 S. Sherman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 S. Sherman Street have a pool?
No, 21 S. Sherman Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 S. Sherman Street have accessible units?
No, 21 S. Sherman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 S. Sherman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 S. Sherman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
