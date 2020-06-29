20743 East 43rd Avenue Denver County

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Home in Green Valley Ranch - Hurry the highly sought after Green Valley Ranch 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Master bedroom has 2 closets and an attached bathroom. Attached 2 car garage to keep your vehicles out of the snow! Washer and Dryer hookups. New Carpet! Wood fireplace in the 2nd living room to keep you nice and warm on those cold winter nights. Large fenced in backyard! Close to schools and shopping.



~ Advertised rent is discounted rent ~ Pets Okay (upon Approval) fees apply



Call: 303-444-RENT (7368)

Located Near: 43rd Ave & Kirk St



(RLNE2057254)