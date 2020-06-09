2073 N Emerson St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This gorgeous totally renovated and updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom

two story duplex has a total of 1,300 square feet of living space, main living area has tall ten foot ceilings and a built in office area and fireplace with beautiful hard wood floors and plenty of natural light plus modern upgraded light fixtures. The kitchen is stunning with granite countertops, a pantry, and stainless steel appliances, which include a refrigerator, gas stove, and dishwasher plus mud room just off the kitchen. Master bathroom has double sinks and large shower with lots of natural light!

Second bedroom has a built-in murphy bed! Amenities include air conditioning and ceiling fans. This wonderful duplex has a 1 car garage, an unfinished basement, fenced backyard, and a nice front porch, balcony where you can enjoy the beautiful mountain and city views! This amazing duplex offers easy access to Downtown, uptown, St Joseph's Hospital, and City Park, and is within walking distance of the Light Rail. To schedule a showing please contact Patricia 720 882-8040 or email Patricia@woodruffpm.com

pet negotiable