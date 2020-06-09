All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:35 AM

2073 N Emerson St

2073 North Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2073 North Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous totally renovated and updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom
two story duplex has a total of 1,300 square feet of living space, main living area has tall ten foot ceilings and a built in office area and fireplace with beautiful hard wood floors and plenty of natural light plus modern upgraded light fixtures. The kitchen is stunning with granite countertops, a pantry, and stainless steel appliances, which include a refrigerator, gas stove, and dishwasher plus mud room just off the kitchen. Master bathroom has double sinks and large shower with lots of natural light!
Second bedroom has a built-in murphy bed! Amenities include air conditioning and ceiling fans. This wonderful duplex has a 1 car garage, an unfinished basement, fenced backyard, and a nice front porch, balcony where you can enjoy the beautiful mountain and city views! This amazing duplex offers easy access to Downtown, uptown, St Joseph's Hospital, and City Park, and is within walking distance of the Light Rail. To schedule a showing please contact Patricia 720 882-8040 or email Patricia@woodruffpm.com
pet negotiable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2073 N Emerson St have any available units?
2073 N Emerson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2073 N Emerson St have?
Some of 2073 N Emerson St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2073 N Emerson St currently offering any rent specials?
2073 N Emerson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2073 N Emerson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2073 N Emerson St is pet friendly.
Does 2073 N Emerson St offer parking?
Yes, 2073 N Emerson St offers parking.
Does 2073 N Emerson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2073 N Emerson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2073 N Emerson St have a pool?
No, 2073 N Emerson St does not have a pool.
Does 2073 N Emerson St have accessible units?
No, 2073 N Emerson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2073 N Emerson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2073 N Emerson St has units with dishwashers.
