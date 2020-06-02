Amenities

2059 S Grant St Available 12/01/19 *In the Heart of Platt Park, 3 bed 2 bath home for rent** - Completely remodeled bungalow in the heart of Platt Park. This gorgeous

home comes with all the modern upgrades your heart could desire! When you

pull up, you are greeted by a beautiful stone pathway, great curb appeal,

and a large front porch. Inside you will find a desirable open concept

living room/kitchen with custom high-end cabinets, built-in wine rack,

granite countertops, stone accent wall, and a breakfast bar. You'll find

beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout. 3 bedrooms, 2 newly

remodeled bathrooms with tile flooring and tile tub surround. Step out

into your new backyard professionally landscaped with luscious green grass,

and a huge stone patio with a built-in fire pit and an integrated stone bench.

Enjoy the finished basement with full bath and laundry, a large 2 car

garage and ample workshop space. This home is walking distance to South

Pearl Street for neighborhood restaurants and shops, and 1 mile away from

Washington Park.



This is a home that you have to see to believe! Call today to view your new home!



Additional Lease Terms:

*This rental includes washer/dryer, couch in the basement and the picnic table/benches in the backyard

*12- 18 month lease

*No Pets Please

*Tenant pays Gas & Electric

*Resident must maintain renters insurance

*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check



