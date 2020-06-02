All apartments in Denver
2059 S Grant St

2059 South Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

2059 South Grant Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
2059 S Grant St Available 12/01/19 *In the Heart of Platt Park, 3 bed 2 bath home for rent** - Completely remodeled bungalow in the heart of Platt Park. This gorgeous
home comes with all the modern upgrades your heart could desire! When you
pull up, you are greeted by a beautiful stone pathway, great curb appeal,
and a large front porch. Inside you will find a desirable open concept
living room/kitchen with custom high-end cabinets, built-in wine rack,
granite countertops, stone accent wall, and a breakfast bar. You'll find
beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout. 3 bedrooms, 2 newly
remodeled bathrooms with tile flooring and tile tub surround. Step out
into your new backyard professionally landscaped with luscious green grass,
and a huge stone patio with a built-in fire pit and an integrated stone bench.
Enjoy the finished basement with full bath and laundry, a large 2 car
garage and ample workshop space. This home is walking distance to South
Pearl Street for neighborhood restaurants and shops, and 1 mile away from
Washington Park.

This is a home that you have to see to believe! Call today to view your new home!

Additional Lease Terms:
*This rental includes washer/dryer, couch in the basement and the picnic table/benches in the backyard
*12- 18 month lease
*No Pets Please
*Tenant pays Gas & Electric
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5210841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2059 S Grant St have any available units?
2059 S Grant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2059 S Grant St have?
Some of 2059 S Grant St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2059 S Grant St currently offering any rent specials?
2059 S Grant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2059 S Grant St pet-friendly?
No, 2059 S Grant St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2059 S Grant St offer parking?
Yes, 2059 S Grant St offers parking.
Does 2059 S Grant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2059 S Grant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2059 S Grant St have a pool?
No, 2059 S Grant St does not have a pool.
Does 2059 S Grant St have accessible units?
No, 2059 S Grant St does not have accessible units.
Does 2059 S Grant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2059 S Grant St does not have units with dishwashers.

