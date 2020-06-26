All apartments in Denver
20533 Randolph Pl

20533 Randolph Place · No Longer Available
Location

20533 Randolph Place, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 2-story home and the incredible amount of space which boasts over 3,700 Sq Ft As you walk in, you're greeted with a huge formal living room that flows into an informal living room and large, oversized kitchen with functional island. You'll enjoy the huge, walk-in pantry and laundry space on the main level. What's totally stunning about this home is the huge oversized Master Suite that offers an enormous amount of space and is a gorgeous 5-piece suite with walk-in closet that already has plenty of built in shelving and storage. The additional loft space upstairs is great for an extra living room, movie room, office, hang out space, reading, working or gaming... pretty ,much can be used for anything you can think of. Basement is unfinished but very large which can be great for a at home gym, storage or play room. This home has a new water heater and other nice newer stainless steel appliances. Backyard is fenced off and faces a hill with no neighbors behind the property touching fences.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20533 Randolph Pl have any available units?
20533 Randolph Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 20533 Randolph Pl have?
Some of 20533 Randolph Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20533 Randolph Pl currently offering any rent specials?
20533 Randolph Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20533 Randolph Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 20533 Randolph Pl is pet friendly.
Does 20533 Randolph Pl offer parking?
Yes, 20533 Randolph Pl offers parking.
Does 20533 Randolph Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20533 Randolph Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20533 Randolph Pl have a pool?
No, 20533 Randolph Pl does not have a pool.
Does 20533 Randolph Pl have accessible units?
No, 20533 Randolph Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 20533 Randolph Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20533 Randolph Pl has units with dishwashers.
