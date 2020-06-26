20533 Randolph Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 2-story home and the incredible amount of space which boasts over 3,700 Sq Ft As you walk in, you're greeted with a huge formal living room that flows into an informal living room and large, oversized kitchen with functional island. You'll enjoy the huge, walk-in pantry and laundry space on the main level. What's totally stunning about this home is the huge oversized Master Suite that offers an enormous amount of space and is a gorgeous 5-piece suite with walk-in closet that already has plenty of built in shelving and storage. The additional loft space upstairs is great for an extra living room, movie room, office, hang out space, reading, working or gaming... pretty ,much can be used for anything you can think of. Basement is unfinished but very large which can be great for a at home gym, storage or play room. This home has a new water heater and other nice newer stainless steel appliances. Backyard is fenced off and faces a hill with no neighbors behind the property touching fences.