2053 Quitman St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2053 Quitman St.

2053 Quitman Street · No Longer Available
Location

2053 Quitman Street, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 2 bdrm/ 1.5 bath two-story brick duplex - just a block from Sloan's Lake, but tucked away from the hustle and bustle. Sunny living room and dining room with hardwood floors; cute kitchen w/ eating nook and breakfast bar. Two good-sized bedrooms and updated bath on 2nd floor. Laundry and (a very small) half-bath on main floor. Great back yard with patio and one-car detached garage. Walk to historic Edgewater restaurants and shops. All your basic needs are met at the shopping center just across Sheridan, including a King Soopers, Target, Ace Hardware, plus fast-food and other shops. Easy access to light rail station and downtown. This is a great duplex in a terrific location.

KEY FEATURES
- Bedrooms: 2 Beds
- Bathrooms: 1.5 Baths
- Lease Duration: 1 Year or longer
- Deposit: $1,925
- Pets Policy: Dog or Cat OK
- Laundry: Washer & Dryer in unit
- Property Type: Brick Duplex
- Year Built: 1952
- Sq Footage: 1337 sqft.

Other Rental Features
• Living room
• Dining room
• Breakfast nook
• Range / Oven
• Refrigerator
• Garbage disposal
• Patio and fenced yard
• 1 car detached garage
• Heat: forced air
• Air conditioning
• Ceiling fans
• Cable-ready
• Hardwood floor
• Tile floor

LEASE TERMS
$1,925 rent; $1,925 deposit. One-year or longer lease. Tenant pays electric/gas and splits water/sewer with other half of duplex. Tenant responsible for yard care. One adult dog or cat is welcome with additional $300 deposit and $30/ month pet rent. Additional pet restrictions apply -- please ask for details. Sorry, no smoking, no cannabis, hookah, vaping, etc. Application fee is $30 per adult. Apply online at www.rushrealty.com. Property is professionally managed by Rush Realty Limited.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

