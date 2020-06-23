2053 Quitman St.

Amenities

Great 2 bdrm/ 1.5 bath two-story brick duplex - just a block from Sloan's Lake, but tucked away from the hustle and bustle. Sunny living room and dining room with hardwood floors; cute kitchen w/ eating nook and breakfast bar. Two good-sized bedrooms and updated bath on 2nd floor. Laundry and (a very small) half-bath on main floor. Great back yard with patio and one-car detached garage. Walk to historic Edgewater restaurants and shops. All your basic needs are met at the shopping center just across Sheridan, including a King Soopers, Target, Ace Hardware, plus fast-food and other shops. Easy access to light rail station and downtown. This is a great duplex in a terrific location.



KEY FEATURES

- Bedrooms: 2 Beds

- Bathrooms: 1.5 Baths

- Lease Duration: 1 Year or longer

- Deposit: $1,925

- Pets Policy: Dog or Cat OK

- Laundry: Washer & Dryer in unit

- Property Type: Brick Duplex

- Year Built: 1952

- Sq Footage: 1337 sqft.



Other Rental Features

• Living room

• Dining room

• Breakfast nook

• Range / Oven

• Refrigerator

• Garbage disposal

• Patio and fenced yard

• 1 car detached garage

• Heat: forced air

• Air conditioning

• Ceiling fans

• Cable-ready

• Hardwood floor

• Tile floor



LEASE TERMS

$1,925 rent; $1,925 deposit. One-year or longer lease. Tenant pays electric/gas and splits water/sewer with other half of duplex. Tenant responsible for yard care. One adult dog or cat is welcome with additional $300 deposit and $30/ month pet rent. Additional pet restrictions apply -- please ask for details. Sorry, no smoking, no cannabis, hookah, vaping, etc. Application fee is $30 per adult. Apply online at www.rushrealty.com. Property is professionally managed by Rush Realty Limited.