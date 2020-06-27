Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

202 Sheridan Blvd Available 07/01/19 Victorian Style Living 4 bed 2 bath in Denver - This lovely 4 bedroom 2 bathroom Victorian style home has it all. Huge closets, formal dinning, a basement for storage, private parking and lots of square feet. A very central location, close to 6th ave, and off of Sheridan Blvd.



Please call 303-722-4900 Ext.2 for more information and to schedule a showing.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting wwwParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income, no evictions. No smoking inside the property.



Pets Negotiable.



(RLNE2490964)