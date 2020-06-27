All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

202 Sheridan Blvd

202 Sheridan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

202 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO 80226
Barnum West

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
202 Sheridan Blvd Available 07/01/19 Victorian Style Living 4 bed 2 bath in Denver - This lovely 4 bedroom 2 bathroom Victorian style home has it all. Huge closets, formal dinning, a basement for storage, private parking and lots of square feet. A very central location, close to 6th ave, and off of Sheridan Blvd.

Please call 303-722-4900 Ext.2 for more information and to schedule a showing.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting wwwParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.
Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income, no evictions. No smoking inside the property.

Pets Negotiable.

(RLNE2490964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Sheridan Blvd have any available units?
202 Sheridan Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Sheridan Blvd have?
Some of 202 Sheridan Blvd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Sheridan Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
202 Sheridan Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Sheridan Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Sheridan Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 202 Sheridan Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 202 Sheridan Blvd offers parking.
Does 202 Sheridan Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Sheridan Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Sheridan Blvd have a pool?
No, 202 Sheridan Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 202 Sheridan Blvd have accessible units?
No, 202 Sheridan Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Sheridan Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Sheridan Blvd has units with dishwashers.
