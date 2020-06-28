All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 18 2019

2011 E 20th Ave

2011 East 20th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2011 East 20th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
City Park West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home in City Park West! - Walk to City Park, Tattered Cover Book Store, or St. Michaels Hospital in minutes. For those of you who love food, so many of Denver's gem restaurants and breweries line 17th and Colfax, just a short walk away. This gorgeous property has been freshly remodeled. It was designed to keep it's turn of the century charm, yet have a more modern kitchen and feel to it.

This home boasts:

Granite countertops
Fireplace
Basement with washer and dryer and tons of storage!
Large front porch
Upstairs Balcony
Fenced back yard for your pets!

Rent: $2595
Deposit: $2595
Application: $45
Pets Accepted, with $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent
Residents pay utilities.

Please Text Ryan at 502-599-5673 or email Ryan.Denison@realatlas.com to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4303796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 E 20th Ave have any available units?
2011 E 20th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 E 20th Ave have?
Some of 2011 E 20th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 E 20th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2011 E 20th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 E 20th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2011 E 20th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2011 E 20th Ave offer parking?
No, 2011 E 20th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2011 E 20th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2011 E 20th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 E 20th Ave have a pool?
No, 2011 E 20th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2011 E 20th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2011 E 20th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 E 20th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2011 E 20th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
