2011 E 20th Ave

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Charming 3 bed 2 bath home in City Park West! - Walk to City Park, Tattered Cover Book Store, or St. Michaels Hospital in minutes. For those of you who love food, so many of Denver's gem restaurants and breweries line 17th and Colfax, just a short walk away. This gorgeous property has been freshly remodeled. It was designed to keep it's turn of the century charm, yet have a more modern kitchen and feel to it.



This home boasts:



Granite countertops

Fireplace

Basement with washer and dryer and tons of storage!

Large front porch

Upstairs Balcony

Fenced back yard for your pets!



Rent: $2595

Deposit: $2595

Application: $45

Pets Accepted, with $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent

Residents pay utilities.



Please Text Ryan at 502-599-5673 or email Ryan.Denison@realatlas.com to schedule a showing!



(RLNE4303796)