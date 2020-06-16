2002 W 32nd Ave Studio C

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Studio in LoHi - Property Id: 145353



ALEXAN LoHi at Dickinson Plaza is a boutique apartment community in exciting Lower Highlands combining upscale, distinctive design with unmatched finishes and amenities. Residents enjoy proximity to neighborhood galleries, local shops and the city's most innovative restaurants and bars, along with incredible views of the city skyline and mountains.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145353

Property Id 145353



(RLNE5458841)