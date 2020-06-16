All apartments in Denver
2002 W 32nd Ave Studio C
2002 W 32nd Ave Studio C

2002 West 32nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2002 West 32nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Studio in LoHi - Property Id: 145353

ALEXAN LoHi at Dickinson Plaza is a boutique apartment community in exciting Lower Highlands combining upscale, distinctive design with unmatched finishes and amenities. Residents enjoy proximity to neighborhood galleries, local shops and the city's most innovative restaurants and bars, along with incredible views of the city skyline and mountains.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145353
Property Id 145353

(RLNE5458841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 W 32nd Ave Studio C have any available units?
2002 W 32nd Ave Studio C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 W 32nd Ave Studio C have?
Some of 2002 W 32nd Ave Studio C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 W 32nd Ave Studio C currently offering any rent specials?
2002 W 32nd Ave Studio C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 W 32nd Ave Studio C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2002 W 32nd Ave Studio C is pet friendly.
Does 2002 W 32nd Ave Studio C offer parking?
No, 2002 W 32nd Ave Studio C does not offer parking.
Does 2002 W 32nd Ave Studio C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2002 W 32nd Ave Studio C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 W 32nd Ave Studio C have a pool?
No, 2002 W 32nd Ave Studio C does not have a pool.
Does 2002 W 32nd Ave Studio C have accessible units?
No, 2002 W 32nd Ave Studio C does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 W 32nd Ave Studio C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 W 32nd Ave Studio C has units with dishwashers.
