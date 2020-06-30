1995 South Sherman Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rent - $2150

Security Deposit - $2150

Pet(s) may be possible with an additional deposit.

No smoking.

Available NOW



Ranch style house with semi finished basement. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath. Basement has large finsihed family room, storage and laundry. Large room sizes throughout! Fantastic built-ins. Large kitchen with eating space and all appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors. Evaporative Cooler. Large fenced yard with patio, and sprinkler system. 2 car detached garage. Near DU and light rail.

