1995 S Logan Street

***4 Bedroom House in Denver Platt Park*** - Property Id: 73841



**Available for Immediate Occupancy* "Furnished property"

-Address: 1995 S Logan St, Denver CO 80210

-Rent: $3,599 per month

-Deposit $3,600

-Nicely Finished Basement

-Hardwood floors throughout the main floor

-Granite counters in the kitchen

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-New Washer/Dryer is included in the basement Laundry Room

-Gas Fireplace on the main floor

**Has Three bedroom total upstairs including the master bedroom

** One Bedroom on the main floor

**Upstairs 2 Full Bathrooms

** One 3/4 Bathroom on the main floor

**One 3/4 Bathroom in the basement

-5 piece master bath with Jacuzzi tub

-Walk in closets

-Central Air conditioning x 2 (Energy efficient)

-Furnace x 2 (Energy efficient)

-Huge 75 Gallon water heater



-Pls call Louie for all showings

720-220-9600



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/73841

(RLNE5808281)