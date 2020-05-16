All apartments in Denver
1995 S Logan Street
1995 S Logan Street

1995 South Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1995 South Logan Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
***4 Bedroom House in Denver Platt Park*** - Property Id: 73841

**Available for Immediate Occupancy* "Furnished property"
-Address: 1995 S Logan St, Denver CO 80210
-Rent: $3,599 per month
-Deposit $3,600
-Nicely Finished Basement
-Hardwood floors throughout the main floor
-Granite counters in the kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-New Washer/Dryer is included in the basement Laundry Room
-Gas Fireplace on the main floor
**Has Three bedroom total upstairs including the master bedroom
** One Bedroom on the main floor
**Upstairs 2 Full Bathrooms
** One 3/4 Bathroom on the main floor
**One 3/4 Bathroom in the basement
-5 piece master bath with Jacuzzi tub
-Walk in closets
-Central Air conditioning x 2 (Energy efficient)
-Furnace x 2 (Energy efficient)
-Huge 75 Gallon water heater

-Pls call Louie for all showings
720-220-9600

Keywords: Observatory Park, University Park, University Park Elementary School, DU, D.U., Denver University, The University of Denver, Washington Park, Wash Park, Southern Hills, Slavens, 80210, 80113, Cherry Hills
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/73841
Property Id 73841

(RLNE5808281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1995 S Logan Street have any available units?
1995 S Logan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1995 S Logan Street have?
Some of 1995 S Logan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1995 S Logan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1995 S Logan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1995 S Logan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1995 S Logan Street is pet friendly.
Does 1995 S Logan Street offer parking?
No, 1995 S Logan Street does not offer parking.
Does 1995 S Logan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1995 S Logan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1995 S Logan Street have a pool?
No, 1995 S Logan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1995 S Logan Street have accessible units?
No, 1995 S Logan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1995 S Logan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1995 S Logan Street has units with dishwashers.
