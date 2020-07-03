All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1975 Xenia St

1975 North Xenia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1975 North Xenia Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dd323a5023 ----
Fantastic 3 bedroom Ranch home conveniently located near Stapleton shopping, restaurants with easy access to downtown and the Anschutz Medical campus. Fully renovated home with new windows, newer carpet, updated bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has granite counter tops, beautiful walnut cabinets and a finished mosaic back splash tile. Large living room provides great space to relax. Out back is a large fenced in yard, an oversized 2-car detached garage with additional storage and off street parking.

Rent includes sewer, trash/recycling. Tenant pays for Water, Gas, Electricity and is responsible for lawn care. Dog Friendly, No Cats please. $50 Application Fee per adult. First Month, Deposit and $100 Admin/Move In fee due prior to move in.

*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com
Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites***

2 Car Detached Garage
Large Fenced Yard
Renovated

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1975 Xenia St have any available units?
1975 Xenia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1975 Xenia St have?
Some of 1975 Xenia St's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1975 Xenia St currently offering any rent specials?
1975 Xenia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1975 Xenia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1975 Xenia St is pet friendly.
Does 1975 Xenia St offer parking?
Yes, 1975 Xenia St offers parking.
Does 1975 Xenia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1975 Xenia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1975 Xenia St have a pool?
No, 1975 Xenia St does not have a pool.
Does 1975 Xenia St have accessible units?
No, 1975 Xenia St does not have accessible units.
Does 1975 Xenia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1975 Xenia St does not have units with dishwashers.

