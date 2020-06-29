1975 Mile High Stadium Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b34e20d008 ---- The year was 1967. The Rolling Stones appeared on the Ed Sullivan show, The Beatles released “Magical Mystery Tour,” and near downtown Denver, a cylindrical hotel was built in the fashionable modernist style. Fast-foward 48 years, and the former hotel finds itself starting a new revolution: the first micro-apartments in Colorado. Say hello to Turntable Studios — completely renovated, space-efficient, and oh so groovy. Each studio has been redesigned with clever built-in storage, a juliet balcony, and brand new kitchenettes. Also available are a limited number of 1-br and 2-br penthouse apartments. And the list of amenities will leave you spinning: top-floor resident lounge, outdoor pool, workout facility, covered bike racks, storage, and reserved parking. The Jefferson Park neighborhood is situated just west of the fashionable LoHi neighborhood in NW Denver. It’s a short bike ride to REI and the Platte River Trail system. Nearby eateries include 2914 Coffee, Jack N Grill, and La Loma Restaurant. Further east in LoHi, are Z Cuisine, Forest Room 5, Lola, and Little Man Ice Cream.