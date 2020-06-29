All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
1975 Mile High Stadium Circle
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1975 Mile High Stadium Circle

1975 Mile High Stadium Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1975 Mile High Stadium Circle, Denver, CO 80204
Jefferson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b34e20d008 ---- The year was 1967. The Rolling Stones appeared on the Ed Sullivan show, The Beatles released &ldquo;Magical Mystery Tour,&rdquo; and near downtown Denver, a cylindrical hotel was built in the fashionable modernist style. Fast-foward 48 years, and the former hotel finds itself starting a new revolution: the first micro-apartments in Colorado. Say hello to Turntable Studios &mdash; completely renovated, space-efficient, and oh so groovy. Each studio has been redesigned with clever built-in storage, a juliet balcony, and brand new kitchenettes. Also available are a limited number of 1-br and 2-br penthouse apartments. And the list of amenities will leave you spinning: top-floor resident lounge, outdoor pool, workout facility, covered bike racks, storage, and reserved parking. The Jefferson Park neighborhood is situated just west of the fashionable LoHi neighborhood in NW Denver. It&rsquo;s a short bike ride to REI and the Platte River Trail system. Nearby eateries include 2914 Coffee, Jack N Grill, and La Loma Restaurant. Further east in LoHi, are Z Cuisine, Forest Room 5, Lola, and Little Man Ice Cream.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1975 Mile High Stadium Circle have any available units?
1975 Mile High Stadium Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1975 Mile High Stadium Circle have?
Some of 1975 Mile High Stadium Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1975 Mile High Stadium Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1975 Mile High Stadium Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1975 Mile High Stadium Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1975 Mile High Stadium Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1975 Mile High Stadium Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1975 Mile High Stadium Circle offers parking.
Does 1975 Mile High Stadium Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1975 Mile High Stadium Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1975 Mile High Stadium Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1975 Mile High Stadium Circle has a pool.
Does 1975 Mile High Stadium Circle have accessible units?
No, 1975 Mile High Stadium Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1975 Mile High Stadium Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1975 Mile High Stadium Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

