Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1974 S Downing Street

1974 South Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

1974 South Downing Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9911ac70c9 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current available listings.*** Charming 4 Bedroom (3 non-conforming), 2.5 Bathroom home with over 1600 sq ft of living space located just 3 minutes from the DU Campus. Beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout the upper level with tile in the Kitchen and Bathrooms. The Upper Level includes spacious Great Room, Formal Dining Room, sprawling Kitchen, Full Bath and 2 Bedrooms with a Jack-N-Jill half Bathroom. Kitchen with gas range, granite tile counters and lots of cabinet space. Partially finished Basement with large Family/Flex Room, 2 Bedrooms, update full Bathroom, storage and full sized washer and dryer. Oversized 1 car detached Garage. Large fenced backyard with internal fenced area, great for garden. Covered patio. All perfect for relaxing and entertaining! Walking distance to University of Denver, grocery, numerous restaurants and shops. Easy access to I-25, Colorado Blvd, Broadway and Denver Tech Center. Available October 7th Fenced Backyard Walking Distance To Dining And Shopping Walking Distance To Du Campus Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1974 S Downing Street have any available units?
1974 S Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1974 S Downing Street have?
Some of 1974 S Downing Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1974 S Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
1974 S Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1974 S Downing Street pet-friendly?
No, 1974 S Downing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1974 S Downing Street offer parking?
Yes, 1974 S Downing Street offers parking.
Does 1974 S Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1974 S Downing Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1974 S Downing Street have a pool?
No, 1974 S Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 1974 S Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 1974 S Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1974 S Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1974 S Downing Street does not have units with dishwashers.

