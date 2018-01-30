1974 S Downing Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9911ac70c9 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current available listings.*** Charming 4 Bedroom (3 non-conforming), 2.5 Bathroom home with over 1600 sq ft of living space located just 3 minutes from the DU Campus. Beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout the upper level with tile in the Kitchen and Bathrooms. The Upper Level includes spacious Great Room, Formal Dining Room, sprawling Kitchen, Full Bath and 2 Bedrooms with a Jack-N-Jill half Bathroom. Kitchen with gas range, granite tile counters and lots of cabinet space. Partially finished Basement with large Family/Flex Room, 2 Bedrooms, update full Bathroom, storage and full sized washer and dryer. Oversized 1 car detached Garage. Large fenced backyard with internal fenced area, great for garden. Covered patio. All perfect for relaxing and entertaining! Walking distance to University of Denver, grocery, numerous restaurants and shops. Easy access to I-25, Colorado Blvd, Broadway and Denver Tech Center. Available October 7th Fenced Backyard Walking Distance To Dining And Shopping Walking Distance To Du Campus Washer/Dryer