All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 19681 E. 48th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
19681 E. 48th Place
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

19681 E. 48th Place

19681 East 48th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Green Valley Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19681 East 48th Place, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Green Valley Ranch 3 Bedroom Home Electricity Included (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Green Valley Ranch And This Very Nice 3 Bedroom Home With Bonus Loft. New Carpet Throughout! Large Living Room/Dining Room & Family Room On First Floor. Open Kitchen With New Appliances. Master Bedroom Has Walk-In Closet & Private Bathroom. Large Loft Area Which Can Be Used As An Extra Living Space. Large Backyard. Gas And Electricity Included. Home Is Ready To Move In Right Away! Please See the Requirements Below.
Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.
If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. Approved
Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5700295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19681 E. 48th Place have any available units?
19681 E. 48th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19681 E. 48th Place have?
Some of 19681 E. 48th Place's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19681 E. 48th Place currently offering any rent specials?
19681 E. 48th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19681 E. 48th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 19681 E. 48th Place is pet friendly.
Does 19681 E. 48th Place offer parking?
No, 19681 E. 48th Place does not offer parking.
Does 19681 E. 48th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19681 E. 48th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19681 E. 48th Place have a pool?
No, 19681 E. 48th Place does not have a pool.
Does 19681 E. 48th Place have accessible units?
No, 19681 E. 48th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19681 E. 48th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 19681 E. 48th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrace Arms
633 North Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St
Denver, CO 80209
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr
Denver, CO 80246
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University