19681 E. 48th Place

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Green Valley Ranch 3 Bedroom Home Electricity Included (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Green Valley Ranch And This Very Nice 3 Bedroom Home With Bonus Loft. New Carpet Throughout! Large Living Room/Dining Room & Family Room On First Floor. Open Kitchen With New Appliances. Master Bedroom Has Walk-In Closet & Private Bathroom. Large Loft Area Which Can Be Used As An Extra Living Space. Large Backyard. Gas And Electricity Included. Home Is Ready To Move In Right Away! Please See the Requirements Below.

Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.

If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. Approved

Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5700295)