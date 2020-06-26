1950 N. Logan St. #613

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Uptown, 6th floor condo, high ceilings and open! private covered patio, garage parking! - 12 Month Lease (through 8/31/20)

Owner pays HOA which includes water/sewer/trash.

Tenants pay gas and electric.

No pets.

No smoking.

Forced air heat and central A/C.

Tenants are responsible for $200 move in fee and $100 key deposit charged by building for move in.

Available immediately for showings and move in 9/6/19. Properties can be held with negotiation.



2 bed, 1 bath condo built in 2003 with 844 square feet. Great 6th floor unit with lots of natural light and large windows. Private covered patio accessible off master and living room. Washer/Dryer in unit. One reserved garage parking space included. 5 piece bath accessible from master bed. Large walk in closet in master bed. Main living area is completely open. Kitchen features a center island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout main living area. Great location in Uptown with easy access to downtown, light rail and restaurants!



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4429497)