Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1950 N. Logan St. #613
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

1950 N. Logan St. #613

1950 North Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1950 North Logan Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Uptown, 6th floor condo, high ceilings and open! private covered patio, garage parking! - 12 Month Lease (through 8/31/20)
Owner pays HOA which includes water/sewer/trash.
Tenants pay gas and electric.
No pets.
No smoking.
Forced air heat and central A/C.
Tenants are responsible for $200 move in fee and $100 key deposit charged by building for move in.
Available immediately for showings and move in 9/6/19. Properties can be held with negotiation.

2 bed, 1 bath condo built in 2003 with 844 square feet. Great 6th floor unit with lots of natural light and large windows. Private covered patio accessible off master and living room. Washer/Dryer in unit. One reserved garage parking space included. 5 piece bath accessible from master bed. Large walk in closet in master bed. Main living area is completely open. Kitchen features a center island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout main living area. Great location in Uptown with easy access to downtown, light rail and restaurants!

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4429497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 N. Logan St. #613 have any available units?
1950 N. Logan St. #613 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1950 N. Logan St. #613 have?
Some of 1950 N. Logan St. #613's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 N. Logan St. #613 currently offering any rent specials?
1950 N. Logan St. #613 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 N. Logan St. #613 pet-friendly?
No, 1950 N. Logan St. #613 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1950 N. Logan St. #613 offer parking?
Yes, 1950 N. Logan St. #613 offers parking.
Does 1950 N. Logan St. #613 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1950 N. Logan St. #613 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 N. Logan St. #613 have a pool?
No, 1950 N. Logan St. #613 does not have a pool.
Does 1950 N. Logan St. #613 have accessible units?
No, 1950 N. Logan St. #613 does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 N. Logan St. #613 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1950 N. Logan St. #613 has units with dishwashers.
