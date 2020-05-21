1935 W 35th Ave

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL, $200 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!! NEWLY UPDATED!!! MUST SEE!!! Highlands Home for rent! Live in the trendy Highlands area in this charming turn of the century ranch home. Freshly painted interior and refinished original oak hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen appliances, countertops and completely updated bathroom make this home a rare find! 2 bedrooms with large closets and hardwood floors, 1 large bathroom. Washer and dryer included. Large fenced in backyard and 1 car garage with new garage door. Front porch has room for outdoor seating! This home will not last long! PETS OK with pet rent applied upon pet approval, ask about any possible breed restrictions.