All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1935 W 35th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1935 W 35th Ave
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:45 AM

1935 W 35th Ave

1935 West 35th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1935 West 35th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL, $200 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!! NEWLY UPDATED!!! MUST SEE!!! Highlands Home for rent! Live in the trendy Highlands area in this charming turn of the century ranch home. Freshly painted interior and refinished original oak hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen appliances, countertops and completely updated bathroom make this home a rare find! 2 bedrooms with large closets and hardwood floors, 1 large bathroom. Washer and dryer included. Large fenced in backyard and 1 car garage with new garage door. Front porch has room for outdoor seating! This home will not last long! PETS OK with pet rent applied upon pet approval, ask about any possible breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 W 35th Ave have any available units?
1935 W 35th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1935 W 35th Ave have?
Some of 1935 W 35th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 W 35th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1935 W 35th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 W 35th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1935 W 35th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1935 W 35th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1935 W 35th Ave does offer parking.
Does 1935 W 35th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1935 W 35th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 W 35th Ave have a pool?
No, 1935 W 35th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1935 W 35th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1935 W 35th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 W 35th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1935 W 35th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street
Denver, CO 80209
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St
Denver, CO 80202
Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street
Denver, CO 80220
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
My Block Wash Park
255 Washington St
Denver, CO 80203
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University