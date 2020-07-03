Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/09b019f03f ---- CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN UPTOWN - HARDWOOD FLOORS - DISHWASHER! - TONS OF STORAGE SPACE ! AVAILABLE OCTOBER 11TH!! CONTACT US!! RIO Real Estate Management Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 12-Month Lease $1200 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Management Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call 303-733-0487 to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (1934 Grant). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted. *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Thank you very much for your time and interest! *Applicant(s) may qualify without required income if he/she has cosigner whose income is at least three times the amount of rent. **Applicant(s) may satisfy our credit requirement with a cosigner who meets our credit standards if applicant(s) is/are unable to. Applying does not guarantee the apartment, just saves a step! The application is free to fill out, then we ask that you bring a checkbook to the showing just in case you LOVE it! App fee and deposit will be due at lease signing. Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov's Park, Governer's Park, Govnr's Park, Governor's Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, One Bedroom, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bed, 1 BD, 1 BR, 1-bed, One Bedroom, One-bedroom, One Bed, One-bed SHOWMOJO LINK ________________________________________ See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at: http://schedule-a-tour.com/lc/226b02b0af This link is not a hyperlink, please copy. :-( *Times that are available online are the only times available for showing per property.*