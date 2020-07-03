All apartments in Denver
1934 Grant

1934 North Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

1934 North Grant Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/09b019f03f ---- CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN UPTOWN - HARDWOOD FLOORS - DISHWASHER! - TONS OF STORAGE SPACE ! AVAILABLE OCTOBER 11TH!! CONTACT US!! RIO Real Estate Management Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 12-Month Lease $1200 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Management Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call 303-733-0487 to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (1934 Grant). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted. *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Thank you very much for your time and interest! *Applicant(s) may qualify without required income if he/she has cosigner whose income is at least three times the amount of rent. **Applicant(s) may satisfy our credit requirement with a cosigner who meets our credit standards if applicant(s) is/are unable to. Applying does not guarantee the apartment, just saves a step! The application is free to fill out, then we ask that you bring a checkbook to the showing just in case you LOVE it! App fee and deposit will be due at lease signing. Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov's Park, Governer's Park, Govnr's Park, Governor's Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, One Bedroom, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bed, 1 BD, 1 BR, 1-bed, One Bedroom, One-bedroom, One Bed, One-bed SHOWMOJO LINK ________________________________________ See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at: http://schedule-a-tour.com/lc/226b02b0af This link is not a hyperlink, please copy. :-( *Times that are available online are the only times available for showing per property.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 Grant have any available units?
1934 Grant doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1934 Grant have?
Some of 1934 Grant's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 Grant currently offering any rent specials?
1934 Grant is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 Grant pet-friendly?
Yes, 1934 Grant is pet friendly.
Does 1934 Grant offer parking?
No, 1934 Grant does not offer parking.
Does 1934 Grant have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1934 Grant does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 Grant have a pool?
No, 1934 Grant does not have a pool.
Does 1934 Grant have accessible units?
No, 1934 Grant does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 Grant have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1934 Grant has units with dishwashers.

