Denver, CO
19128 E 54th Pl
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:55 AM

19128 E 54th Pl

19128 East 54th Place · No Longer Available
Location

19128 East 54th Place, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Sprinkled With Style... Say hello to this beautifully well kept 3 story home located in the heart of Denvers, Green Valley Ranch. The main level welcomes you with a large den or private home office, a large family rooms showered with lots of light, a gorgeous accented tile fireplace with mantel, LED lighting throughout, an eating space and an extremely large kitchen island that some only dream about. Snow white kitchen cabinets with designer lighting above the island. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, pantry, gas stove, the list goes on. The second level master suite is perfectly laid out with lots of light and size, designer lighting, a master bath with a walk-in shower and walk-in closet. A full bathroom and 3 very nice bedrooms toped with a wonderful bonus loft area. Thats not all, just above all of this you have a full very large 3rd story designed for entertainment, gaming, pool room or what every your imagination desires. Back to the main level just through the sliding glass door, you have a professionally landscaped backyard with stamped concrete patio that wraps around to the right of the back yard area. Dont forget this is one of the few in the area with a 2 car garage and definitely top teared upgraded finishes and designer lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19128 E 54th Pl have any available units?
19128 E 54th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19128 E 54th Pl have?
Some of 19128 E 54th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19128 E 54th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
19128 E 54th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19128 E 54th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 19128 E 54th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 19128 E 54th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 19128 E 54th Pl offers parking.
Does 19128 E 54th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19128 E 54th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19128 E 54th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 19128 E 54th Pl has a pool.
Does 19128 E 54th Pl have accessible units?
No, 19128 E 54th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 19128 E 54th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19128 E 54th Pl has units with dishwashers.
