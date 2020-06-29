19128 E 54th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Sprinkled With Style... Say hello to this beautifully well kept 3 story home located in the heart of Denvers, Green Valley Ranch. The main level welcomes you with a large den or private home office, a large family rooms showered with lots of light, a gorgeous accented tile fireplace with mantel, LED lighting throughout, an eating space and an extremely large kitchen island that some only dream about. Snow white kitchen cabinets with designer lighting above the island. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, pantry, gas stove, the list goes on. The second level master suite is perfectly laid out with lots of light and size, designer lighting, a master bath with a walk-in shower and walk-in closet. A full bathroom and 3 very nice bedrooms toped with a wonderful bonus loft area. Thats not all, just above all of this you have a full very large 3rd story designed for entertainment, gaming, pool room or what every your imagination desires. Back to the main level just through the sliding glass door, you have a professionally landscaped backyard with stamped concrete patio that wraps around to the right of the back yard area. Dont forget this is one of the few in the area with a 2 car garage and definitely top teared upgraded finishes and designer lighting.