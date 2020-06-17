1907 Bruce Randolph Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors, patio/balcony, pool table, bbq/grill

This Home is close to everything. You can walk out your front door and walk down to the Light Rail stop to get anywhere in the Denver Metro Area. There are new restaurants and breweries popping up all around. Ride a bike right downtown and be there within minutes (no hills). You also have the fenced private backyard for barbecue or just to let your pet do his/her thing. There is a "He Shed" or "She Shed" in the backyard with Pool Table and the onsite House 'Motorcycle' that stays with the property - A Great Place to Hang Out. This House is in the middle of everything. You will not need a car to live here. There are 3 parks all within walking distance of this Home.



This is a 2 level Victorian home with high ceilings and Hardwood Floors. There is a front and back covered porch perfect for the Colorado Weather. There is a basement - great for Storage and/or Entertainment.



