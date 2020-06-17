All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 10 2020

1907 Bruce Randolph Ave

1907 East 35th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1907 East 35th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool table
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool table
bbq/grill
1907 Bruce Randolph - Property Id: 210311

This Home is close to everything. You can walk out your front door and walk down to the Light Rail stop to get anywhere in the Denver Metro Area. There are new restaurants and breweries popping up all around. Ride a bike right downtown and be there within minutes (no hills). You also have the fenced private backyard for barbecue or just to let your pet do his/her thing. There is a "He Shed" or "She Shed" in the backyard with Pool Table and the onsite House 'Motorcycle' that stays with the property - A Great Place to Hang Out. This House is in the middle of everything. You will not need a car to live here. There are 3 parks all within walking distance of this Home.

This is a 2 level Victorian home with high ceilings and Hardwood Floors. There is a front and back covered porch perfect for the Colorado Weather. There is a basement - great for Storage and/or Entertainment.

Unique Features
Ride your bike easily downtown
Rivers and Roads Coffee Just 2 Blocks away
2 Blocks from RiNo
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

