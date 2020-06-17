This Home is close to everything. You can walk out your front door and walk down to the Light Rail stop to get anywhere in the Denver Metro Area. There are new restaurants and breweries popping up all around. Ride a bike right downtown and be there within minutes (no hills). You also have the fenced private backyard for barbecue or just to let your pet do his/her thing. There is a "He Shed" or "She Shed" in the backyard with Pool Table and the onsite House 'Motorcycle' that stays with the property - A Great Place to Hang Out. This House is in the middle of everything. You will not need a car to live here. There are 3 parks all within walking distance of this Home.
This is a 2 level Victorian home with high ceilings and Hardwood Floors. There is a front and back covered porch perfect for the Colorado Weather. There is a basement - great for Storage and/or Entertainment.
Unique Features Ride your bike easily downtown Rivers and Roads Coffee Just 2 Blocks away 2 Blocks from RiNo Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210311 Property Id 210311
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1907 Bruce Randolph Ave have any available units?
1907 Bruce Randolph Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1907 Bruce Randolph Ave have?
Some of 1907 Bruce Randolph Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 Bruce Randolph Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Bruce Randolph Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.