1888 South Garfield Street ·

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1495/MONTH or A 1 YEAR LEASE FOR $1550/MONTH!!! ***



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Denver will welcome you with 850 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Prairie Park. Also nearby are Five Guys, Best Buy, Dave & Busters, Safeway, IHOP, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include University Park Elementary School, Merrill Middle School, and South High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and recycling.



*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1495/MONTH !!! ***



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.