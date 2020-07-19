All apartments in Denver
1888 South Garfield Street

1888 South Garfield Street
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1888 South Garfield Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1495/MONTH or A 1 YEAR LEASE FOR $1550/MONTH!!! ***

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Denver will welcome you with 850 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Prairie Park. Also nearby are Five Guys, Best Buy, Dave & Busters, Safeway, IHOP, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.
Nearby schools include University Park Elementary School, Merrill Middle School, and South High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and recycling.

*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1495/MONTH !!! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1888 South Garfield Street have any available units?
1888 South Garfield Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1888 South Garfield Street have?
Some of 1888 South Garfield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1888 South Garfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
1888 South Garfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1888 South Garfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 1888 South Garfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1888 South Garfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 1888 South Garfield Street offers parking.
Does 1888 South Garfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1888 South Garfield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1888 South Garfield Street have a pool?
No, 1888 South Garfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 1888 South Garfield Street have accessible units?
No, 1888 South Garfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1888 South Garfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1888 South Garfield Street has units with dishwashers.
