1870 S Michigan Way, Denver, CO, United States

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Available 02/01/20 Renovated 3bd home in quiet SW Denver neighborhood - Property Id: 195148



Beautifully renovated home on a quiet street in SW Denver. This spacious ranch includes a large front family room and a larger back den, an office/workout studio, and an oversized 1-car garage that provides abundant shop space and storage. The back yard is big, wonderfully private, and offers views of the downtown skyline on those clear, winter nights.



Great location that is close to the action but just far enough from the noise:

-15 minutes to Downtown

-10 minutes to DU

-15 minutes to Swedish Medical Center

-12 minutes to Porter Hospital

-18 minutes to St Anthony's Hospital

-10 minutes to Belmar Shopping Center

No Pets Allowed



