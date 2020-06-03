All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 18677 E 45th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
18677 E 45th Pl
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

18677 E 45th Pl

18677 East 45th Place · (303) 994-2689
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Green Valley Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18677 East 45th Place, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful 2-story home showcasing a main level open floor plan, that's perfect for easy entertaining as well as everyday living! The living room has a large picture window letting in an abundance of natural light. The functional kitchen includes appliances and opens onto the dining area. The dining area leads to the fenced backyard featuring a patio with well maintained lawn. Conveniently located laundry room & 1/2 bath off the kitchen. The second level showcases 4 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. An attached 1-car garage with direct access into the home. Close to schools, restaurants, shopping, parks, entertainment, GVR Golf Course, and the Denver International Airport. Welcome home.. DON'T MISS OUT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18677 E 45th Pl have any available units?
18677 E 45th Pl has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 18677 E 45th Pl have?
Some of 18677 E 45th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18677 E 45th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
18677 E 45th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18677 E 45th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 18677 E 45th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 18677 E 45th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 18677 E 45th Pl does offer parking.
Does 18677 E 45th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18677 E 45th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18677 E 45th Pl have a pool?
No, 18677 E 45th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 18677 E 45th Pl have accessible units?
No, 18677 E 45th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 18677 E 45th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18677 E 45th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 18677 E 45th Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
The Detroit
1504 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
24 PLACE
2421 S Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80210
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way
Denver, CO 80237
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place
Denver, CO 80202
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity