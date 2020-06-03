18677 E 45th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful 2-story home showcasing a main level open floor plan, that's perfect for easy entertaining as well as everyday living! The living room has a large picture window letting in an abundance of natural light. The functional kitchen includes appliances and opens onto the dining area. The dining area leads to the fenced backyard featuring a patio with well maintained lawn. Conveniently located laundry room & 1/2 bath off the kitchen. The second level showcases 4 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. An attached 1-car garage with direct access into the home. Close to schools, restaurants, shopping, parks, entertainment, GVR Golf Course, and the Denver International Airport. Welcome home.. DON'T MISS OUT!