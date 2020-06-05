All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 18647 E 45th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
18647 E 45th Pl
Last updated January 1 2020 at 5:44 AM

18647 E 45th Pl

18647 East 45th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Green Valley Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18647 East 45th Place, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to this beautiful 2-story home showcasing a main level open floor plan, that's perfect for easy entertaining as well as everyday living! The living room has a large picture window letting in an abundance of natural light. The functional kitchen includes appliances and opens onto the dining area. The dining area leads to the fenced backyard featuring a patio with well maintained lawn. Conveniently located laundry room & 12 bath off the kitchen. The second level showcases 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. An attached 1-car garage with direct access into the home. Close to schools, restaurants, shopping, parks, entertainment, GVR Golf Course, and the Denver International Airport. Welcome home.. DON'T MISS OUT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18647 E 45th Pl have any available units?
18647 E 45th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 18647 E 45th Pl have?
Some of 18647 E 45th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18647 E 45th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
18647 E 45th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18647 E 45th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 18647 E 45th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 18647 E 45th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 18647 E 45th Pl offers parking.
Does 18647 E 45th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18647 E 45th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18647 E 45th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 18647 E 45th Pl has a pool.
Does 18647 E 45th Pl have accessible units?
No, 18647 E 45th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 18647 E 45th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18647 E 45th Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
The Confluence
1441 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
City Gate
2890 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Vita Flats
101 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University