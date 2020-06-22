1843 S. Elm St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Denver! - This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in Denver has 1,574 square feet, fully fenced backyard, large covered back patio, 1 car attached garage, and hardwood floors throughout. Ranch style home with a basement, newer hardwood floors in basement, stainless steel appliances, new exterior paint and siding as well as a newer furnace and water heater.



Quick Access to HWY I-25, including nearby restaurants and shopping and walking distance to Ash Grove Park.



Rent is $2,195.00/month

Security Deposit is $2,195.00



Pets are OK - non-refundable pet fee of $350.00 (covers up to 2 pets)



MOVE IN SPECIAL! - $200.00 off first month's rent if tenant moves in by January 1st, 2019



To submit an online rental application please visit http://www.ashdonpm.com or to schedule a showing or for more questions please contact Elizabeth at ewelmon@ashdonpm.com



(RLNE4582721)