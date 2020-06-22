All apartments in Denver
1843 S. Elm St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1843 S. Elm St.

1843 South Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

1843 South Elm Street, Denver, CO 80222
Virginia Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Denver! - This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in Denver has 1,574 square feet, fully fenced backyard, large covered back patio, 1 car attached garage, and hardwood floors throughout. Ranch style home with a basement, newer hardwood floors in basement, stainless steel appliances, new exterior paint and siding as well as a newer furnace and water heater.

Quick Access to HWY I-25, including nearby restaurants and shopping and walking distance to Ash Grove Park.

Rent is $2,195.00/month
Security Deposit is $2,195.00

Pets are OK - non-refundable pet fee of $350.00 (covers up to 2 pets)

MOVE IN SPECIAL! - $200.00 off first month's rent if tenant moves in by January 1st, 2019

To submit an online rental application please visit http://www.ashdonpm.com or to schedule a showing or for more questions please contact Elizabeth at ewelmon@ashdonpm.com

(RLNE4582721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1843 S. Elm St. have any available units?
1843 S. Elm St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1843 S. Elm St. have?
Some of 1843 S. Elm St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1843 S. Elm St. currently offering any rent specials?
1843 S. Elm St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1843 S. Elm St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1843 S. Elm St. is pet friendly.
Does 1843 S. Elm St. offer parking?
Yes, 1843 S. Elm St. does offer parking.
Does 1843 S. Elm St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1843 S. Elm St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1843 S. Elm St. have a pool?
No, 1843 S. Elm St. does not have a pool.
Does 1843 S. Elm St. have accessible units?
No, 1843 S. Elm St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1843 S. Elm St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1843 S. Elm St. does not have units with dishwashers.
