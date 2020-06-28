1835 West 51st Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*** THE PROPERTY CAN COME FURNISHED UPON REQUEST ***



This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 760 square feet of living space!



The stunning newly remodeled kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a security system, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage as well as plenty of street parking.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Entertain with ease around the fire pit! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and 51st and Zuni Park. Also nearby are Chaffee Park Plaza, The Monkey Barrel, Coors Field, Union Station, Pepsi Center, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.



Nearby schools include Beach Court Elementary School, Strive Prep Middle School, North High School, and Regis University.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



