Denver, CO
1835 West 51st Avenue
1835 West 51st Avenue

1835 West 51st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1835 West 51st Avenue, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** THE PROPERTY CAN COME FURNISHED UPON REQUEST ***

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 760 square feet of living space!

The stunning newly remodeled kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a security system, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage as well as plenty of street parking.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Entertain with ease around the fire pit! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and 51st and Zuni Park. Also nearby are Chaffee Park Plaza, The Monkey Barrel, Coors Field, Union Station, Pepsi Center, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.

Nearby schools include Beach Court Elementary School, Strive Prep Middle School, North High School, and Regis University.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

*** THE PROPERTY CAN COME FURNISHED UPON REQUEST ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 West 51st Avenue have any available units?
1835 West 51st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1835 West 51st Avenue have?
Some of 1835 West 51st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 West 51st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1835 West 51st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 West 51st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1835 West 51st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1835 West 51st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1835 West 51st Avenue offers parking.
Does 1835 West 51st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1835 West 51st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 West 51st Avenue have a pool?
No, 1835 West 51st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1835 West 51st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1835 West 51st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 West 51st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1835 West 51st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
