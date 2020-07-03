All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1833 Hooker Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1833 Hooker Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1833 Hooker Street

1833 North Hooker Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1833 North Hooker Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Stainless Appliances, gas range, granite counters. Functional Fireplace in the living room

1 Car Garage, Fully Enclosed Shared Backyard.
Easy access to Sloan's Lake, the Bronco's Stadium, the quickly changing Colfax and Federal corridor and Downtown. Close to bike trails and several of Denver's energetic neighborhoods.

Walking distance to Sloan's Lake and the new Stain Anthony's development which will include; Starbucks, Sloan's Lake Tap and Burger, Alamo Draft House and much more. Short walk to Sports Authority Stadium and RTD W Line which connects to all lines. Very close to the Highlands and LoHi, Pepsi Center, Elitch Gardens and the aquarium.

Applications are available online for your convenience! Please use the link below to apply.

https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=4d089aa8-f90a-4c38-a34c-6dbdfc4a5b33&source=Website

-$35 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

-Pet Policy: One time pet fee of $200 and $20/mo. pet rent.

Deposit: $1,895
Rent: $1,895
Utilities: $50 flat rate for water, sewer, trash. Tenant pays electricity/gas.

Please email or text to schedule your tour today!

Nick Leuck
nick.leuck@realatlas.com
720-924-1688

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available 9/7/18
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 Hooker Street have any available units?
1833 Hooker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1833 Hooker Street have?
Some of 1833 Hooker Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 Hooker Street currently offering any rent specials?
1833 Hooker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 Hooker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1833 Hooker Street is pet friendly.
Does 1833 Hooker Street offer parking?
Yes, 1833 Hooker Street offers parking.
Does 1833 Hooker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 Hooker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 Hooker Street have a pool?
No, 1833 Hooker Street does not have a pool.
Does 1833 Hooker Street have accessible units?
No, 1833 Hooker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 Hooker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 Hooker Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street
Denver, CO 80209
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr
Denver, CO 80230
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University