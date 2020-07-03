1833 Hooker Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Stainless Appliances, gas range, granite counters. Functional Fireplace in the living room



1 Car Garage, Fully Enclosed Shared Backyard.

Easy access to Sloan's Lake, the Bronco's Stadium, the quickly changing Colfax and Federal corridor and Downtown. Close to bike trails and several of Denver's energetic neighborhoods.



Walking distance to Sloan's Lake and the new Stain Anthony's development which will include; Starbucks, Sloan's Lake Tap and Burger, Alamo Draft House and much more. Short walk to Sports Authority Stadium and RTD W Line which connects to all lines. Very close to the Highlands and LoHi, Pepsi Center, Elitch Gardens and the aquarium.



Applications are available online for your convenience! Please use the link below to apply.



https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=4d089aa8-f90a-4c38-a34c-6dbdfc4a5b33&source=Website



-$35 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.



-Pet Policy: One time pet fee of $200 and $20/mo. pet rent.



Deposit: $1,895

Rent: $1,895

Utilities: $50 flat rate for water, sewer, trash. Tenant pays electricity/gas.



Please email or text to schedule your tour today!



Nick Leuck

nick.leuck@realatlas.com

720-924-1688



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available 9/7/18

Contact us to schedule a showing.