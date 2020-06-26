Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

1822 W 33rd Ave Unit 101 Available 08/17/19 Premier 3BD, 3.5BA LOHI Home with 2.5 Car Finished Garage, Walk to Shopping and Dining in the Highlands with Easy Access to Downtown - Luxurious home in one of Highlands most desirable neighborhoods. Featuring a 5-piece master bathroom, spacious interior with high ceilings, and large kitchen island. 4 uniquely placed decks and a roof top with views of the city provide convenient access to the outdoors, perfect for grilling, relaxing, and entertaining. Conveniently located within walking distance to Downtown, a variety of parks, and many shopping and dining options including Avanti Food and Beverage. Schedule a tour @Keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $120 monthly fee for water, sewer, trash, gas, lawncare and snow removal

*There are four bathrooms (three full, one half).

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



