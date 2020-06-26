All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

1822 W 33rd Ave Unit 101

1822 West 33rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1822 West 33rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
1822 W 33rd Ave Unit 101 Available 08/17/19 Premier 3BD, 3.5BA LOHI Home with 2.5 Car Finished Garage, Walk to Shopping and Dining in the Highlands with Easy Access to Downtown - Luxurious home in one of Highlands most desirable neighborhoods. Featuring a 5-piece master bathroom, spacious interior with high ceilings, and large kitchen island. 4 uniquely placed decks and a roof top with views of the city provide convenient access to the outdoors, perfect for grilling, relaxing, and entertaining. Conveniently located within walking distance to Downtown, a variety of parks, and many shopping and dining options including Avanti Food and Beverage. Schedule a tour @Keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $120 monthly fee for water, sewer, trash, gas, lawncare and snow removal
*There are four bathrooms (three full, one half).
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4890371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

