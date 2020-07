Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1 bedroom/1 bath townhome is ideally located in the Historic Baker District, a great walk-able neighborhood. Convenient short walks to light rail, groceries, restaurants and shopping on Broadway. Enjoy all the festivals and activities of downtown Denver! Lots of windows, raised panel doors and updated bath make the home warm and inviting. Call for your tour today. Available 2/1/2020.