Denver, CO
1816 Grove St. Denver CO 80204
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:23 PM

1816 Grove St. Denver CO 80204

Location

1816 Grove St, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for lease in the heart of the city: the Townhomes at Mile Hi are located just blocks to both Sloan's Lake and Mile Hi Stadium neighborhood. Spend your summer walking to beautiful Sloan's Lake Park, or riding bike down the S. Platte River Trail and right into Downtown Denver. Scores of interesting coffee shops, breweries, restaurants and other shopping surround the property.

1816 Grove St. is a corner unit, 1 bed / 1 bath layout townhome - with private front and rear entry, and a private back patio.

Hardwood floors run throughout most of the space, with tile floor in the kitchen - creating a single level townhome. Passing through the kitchen, you will come to a nice size private back patio, with additional built in storage units.

Each townhome at the complex includes one reserved parking space. Laundry is onsite, in a community laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 have any available units?
1816 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 have?
Some of 1816 Grove St. Denver CO 80204's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 is pet friendly.
Does 1816 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 offer parking?
Yes, 1816 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 offers parking.
Does 1816 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 have a pool?
No, 1816 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 does not have a pool.
Does 1816 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 have accessible units?
No, 1816 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 has units with dishwashers.
