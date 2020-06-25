1816 Grove St, Denver, CO 80204

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available for lease in the heart of the city: the Townhomes at Mile Hi are located just blocks to both Sloan's Lake and Mile Hi Stadium neighborhood. Spend your summer walking to beautiful Sloan's Lake Park, or riding bike down the S. Platte River Trail and right into Downtown Denver. Scores of interesting coffee shops, breweries, restaurants and other shopping surround the property.



1816 Grove St. is a corner unit, 1 bed / 1 bath layout townhome - with private front and rear entry, and a private back patio.



Hardwood floors run throughout most of the space, with tile floor in the kitchen - creating a single level townhome. Passing through the kitchen, you will come to a nice size private back patio, with additional built in storage units.



Each townhome at the complex includes one reserved parking space. Laundry is onsite, in a community laundry room.